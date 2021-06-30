Super Smash Bros 12.0 Patch Notes: Tekken's Kazuya Added As Paid DLC In The Update

Super Smash Bros is one of the best 2D combat games out there in the market. The game has been around for a long time and the players have seen many generations of Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros is out with another update for the players and this new update will bring Tekken’s Kazuya as a paid DLC. Players wish to check out Smash Bros 12.0 patch notes to learn what are the new changes that have been made to the game. The Smash Bros Ultimate Patch Notes 12.0 have outlined every single change that is being introduced to the game. The Smash Bros Ultimate patch notes 12.0 will also include the Kazuya patch notes.
Super Smash Bros 12.0 Patch Notes
Offline
The following spirits from the Tekken series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Heihachi Mishima
- Jin Kazama
- Kuma & Panda
- Nina Williams
- King & Armor King
- Ling Xiaoyu
- Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law
- Yoshimitsu
- Jack-7
- Asuka Kazama
- *Jin Kazama’s spirit is Enhanceable.
The below Spirits will now appear in the Spirit Board and Shop:
General
The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Kazuya Challenger Pack
- Dante Wig + Outfit
- Shantae Wig + Outfit
- Dragonborn Helm + Outfit
- Lloyd Wig + Outfit
- Game-balance adjustments have been made.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.
Fighter Adjustments
Marth
- Dash Attack
- Increased power in the high-damage window.
- Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
- Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
Marth
- Up Tilt Attack
- Increased power in the high-damage window.
- Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.
- Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
Marth
- Down Tilt Attack
- Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
Young Link
- Up Smash Attack
- Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Olimar
- Side Smash Attack
- Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.
Rosalina & Luma
- Side Special
- Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.
Mii Brawler
- Neutral Special 2
- Increased the attack range in the front.
Mii Brawler
- Side Special 1
- Increased power.
- Extended launch distance.
Mii Brawler
- Down Special 1
- Increased power against shields.
- Extended launch distance.
Mii Swordfighter
- Side Special 1
- Increased power.
- Extended launch distance.
Mii Swordfighter
- Up Special 1
- Increased power of the last hit.
- Extended launch distance of the last hit.
Mii Swordfighter
- Down Special 1
- Increased invincibility speed.
- Increased speed for the counter detection.
- Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.
Mii Swordfighter
- Down Special 3
- Increased attack speed.
Mii Gunner
- Neutral Special 2
- Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.
Mii Gunner
- Up Special 1
- Increased attack speed.
Mii Gunner
- Up Special 2
- Extended the invincibility time.
Mii Gunner
- Down Special 3
- Reduced vulnerability.
Ryu
- Neutral Special
- Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.
Bayonetta
- Flurry Attack to KO
- Adjusted launch angle.
- Extended launch distance.
Bayonetta
- Down Smash Attack
- Increased attack speed.
Bayonetta
- Down Special
- Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.
Banjo & Kazooie
- Up Tilt Attack
- Extended launch distance.
Banjo & Kazooie
- Side Smash Attack
- Extended launch distance.
Banjo & Kazooie
- Back Air Attack
- Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.
Min Min
- Up Smash Attack
- Decreased attack speed.
- Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.
- Shortened launch distance.
Min Min
- Up Special
- Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
Steve & Alex
- Side Special
- Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.
Pyra
- Neutral Attack 2
- Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
Pyra
- Side Smash Attack
- Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
Mythra
- Moving Air Dodge
- Shortened invincibility time.
Mythra
- Neutral Attack 2
- Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
Mythra
- Side Smash Attack
- Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
Mythra
- Neutral Special
- The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent’s weight.
IMAGE: SMASHBROSJP TWITTER