Super Smash Bros 12.0 Patch Notes: Tekken's Kazuya Added As Paid DLC In The Update

Super Smash Bros is one of the best 2D combat games out there in the market. The game has been around for a long time and the players have seen many generations of Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros is out with another update for the players and this new update will bring Tekken’s Kazuya as a paid DLC. Players wish to check out Smash Bros 12.0 patch notes to learn what are the new changes that have been made to the game. The Smash Bros Ultimate Patch Notes 12.0 have outlined every single change that is being introduced to the game. The Smash Bros Ultimate patch notes 12.0 will also include the Kazuya patch notes.

Super Smash Bros 12.0 Patch Notes

Offline

The following spirits from the Tekken series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Heihachi Mishima

Jin Kazama

Kuma & Panda

Nina Williams

King & Armor King

Ling Xiaoyu

Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law

Yoshimitsu

Jack-7

Asuka Kazama

*Jin Kazama’s spirit is Enhanceable.

The below Spirits will now appear in the Spirit Board and Shop:

Sophia

Arthur

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Kazuya Challenger Pack

Dante Wig + Outfit

Shantae Wig + Outfit

Dragonborn Helm + Outfit

Lloyd Wig + Outfit

Game-balance adjustments have been made.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Fighter Adjustments

Marth

Dash Attack

Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.

Marth

Up Tilt Attack

Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.

Marth

Down Tilt Attack

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.

Young Link

Up Smash Attack

Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Olimar

Side Smash Attack

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.

Rosalina & Luma

Side Special

Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.

Mii Brawler

Neutral Special 2

Increased the attack range in the front.

Mii Brawler

Side Special 1

Increased power.

Extended launch distance.

Mii Brawler

Down Special 1

Increased power against shields.

Extended launch distance.

Mii Swordfighter

Side Special 1

Increased power.

Extended launch distance.

Mii Swordfighter

Up Special 1

Increased power of the last hit.

Extended launch distance of the last hit.

Mii Swordfighter

Down Special 1

Increased invincibility speed.

Increased speed for the counter detection.

Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.

Mii Swordfighter

Down Special 3

Increased attack speed.

Mii Gunner

Neutral Special 2

Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.

Mii Gunner

Up Special 1

Increased attack speed.

Mii Gunner

Up Special 2

Extended the invincibility time.

Mii Gunner

Down Special 3

Reduced vulnerability.

Ryu

Neutral Special

Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.

Bayonetta

Flurry Attack to KO

Adjusted launch angle.

Extended launch distance.

Bayonetta

Down Smash Attack

Increased attack speed.

Bayonetta

Down Special

Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.

Banjo & Kazooie

Up Tilt Attack

Extended launch distance.

Banjo & Kazooie

Side Smash Attack

Extended launch distance.

Banjo & Kazooie

Back Air Attack

Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.

Min Min

Up Smash Attack

Decreased attack speed.

Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.

Shortened launch distance.

Min Min

Up Special

Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Steve & Alex

Side Special

Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.

Pyra

Neutral Attack 2

Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.

Pyra

Side Smash Attack

Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.

Mythra

Moving Air Dodge

Shortened invincibility time.

Mythra

Neutral Attack 2

Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.

Mythra

Side Smash Attack

Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.

Mythra

Neutral Special

The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent’s weight.

