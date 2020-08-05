Smash 8.1 Patch Notes Bring A New Battlestage Along With Important Adjustments

Nintendo has released a new patch update for its popular fighting game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate (SSBU). The latest Smash 8.1 update is available for Nintendo Switch players and it makes a few adjustments and tweaks to the title. The patch update is not a major one, however, one of the notable highlights is the inclusion of a new stage called Small Battlefield. So, let's check out all the new content and changes coming with the new Smash update.

Smash 8.1 patch notes

The new Smash 8.1 update will bring the following changes:

Stage updates

A new Small Battlefield stage has been added to the game. Players will be able to set a Small Battlefield as the Preferred Rule for Online battles.

Players will be able to choose from a variety of music specific to a stage for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages.

Online adjustments

There is an adjustment to the online user experience.

There is also an adjustment to the way in which matching is determined when a player is using the Preferred Rules.

After a look at the current number of players that are eligible for Elite Smash, developers have recalculated the threshold for entry which will allow more players into the online game mode. Apart from this, there is also an adjustment to the way in which initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated.

It is expected that there will be further investigations and adjustments to the Online mode.

General fixes

A number of issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Compatibility issues

Players will need to install the latest update to enter online play.

The local wireless play won't be compatible with version 8.0.0 and earlier.

All users who wish to brawl in local wireless battles will have to ensure that they have the same update version.

There could be certain compatibility issues with replays from Ver. 6.1.0 – Ver. 8.0.0. Replays from Ver. 6.0.0 and earlier are not compatible. For players who wish to keep their replays, they will need to convert them into videos before downloading the patch.

Image credits: Smash Bros