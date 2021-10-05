Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Introduces New Mii Fighters From Splatoon & Doom

Nintendo has been open about expanding its game universe by adding more playable characters. Recent updates from the game developers confirm that Splatoon characters and the Doom Slayer are going to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which can be played as Mii fighters in the game. The information was announced by Smash Bros. game director, Masahiro Sakurai during his “Mr Sakurai Presents” presentation that was held today. Splatoon Octoling and Judd are going to be added into the game as Mii fighters on October 13 and all of these characters can be obtained at $0.75 each.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Characters

Several players have picked up on this update and have started tweeting their thought about this introduction of new Mii fighters. Apart from the new Mii fighters, Mr Sakurai also confirmed that the Sora from Kingdom Hearts is also going to be added to the game. Sora will be seen in original costumes from Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dread Drop Distance, Kingdom Hearts 3, and the Timeless River world from KH2. All of these characters are also going to be a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s second Fighters Pass. The pass has managed to bring in various popular characters like Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, Min Min from Arms, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, and Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to the game.

