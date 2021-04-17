Sykov Akimbo Best Loadout: Find Out Some Of The Best Sykov Attachments Here

Warzone is the online multiplayer Battle Royale entry by Call of Duty. This is a free-to-play game, with amazing graphics and all the Call of Duty fun packed in the Battle Royale package. Warzone constantly improves on the game to provide new substance for the players and also fix the bugs and issues plaguing the game. These updates can add new events, game modes, POIs, and a lot more. The latest content added is the Akimbo Sykov Pistol, and the players want to learn more about Sykov Akimbo's best loadout.

Sykov Akimbo best loadout

To create the Sykov Loadout that best suits the player's gameplay, the players have to concentrate on the Sykov Attachments. These attachments will improve the efficiency of the weapon by a lot and also help the players get those much-required kills. Sykov is also on its way to becoming one of the most popular weapons in the game. Check out the Sykov attachments needed to create the best Sykov Loadout below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel

Optic: 5mW Laser

Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

Perk: Akimbo

Sykov Akimbo Challenge

To unlock the Akimbo perk for the Sykov pistol, the players will have to complete the Sykov Akimbo challenge. To complete this challenge, players will have to get 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Sykov Pistol and have the Mo’Money Perk equipped. Many players have been facing an issue with this challenge with the Akimbo Sykov not working. The issue with this challenge is that sometimes it doesn’t track the kills across matches, making the challenge longer and more tedious for the players. The Akimbo Sykov not working issue should be patched promptly by Warzone in the next update.

Can you unlock the Sykov in Cold War?

The answer to the question, ‘Can you unlock the Sykov in Cold War?’, is no, you cannot. Unlike most other content that is shared between the Call of Duty franchises, the Sykov Pistol isn’t. The players cannot get their hands on the Sykov Pistol in Cold War, at least for the moment, there’s no telling what COD has got planned in the future for the players. Players can unlock or purchase the Sykov in Warzone and MW.

How to unlock Amax in Warzone?

The CR-56 Amax is an incredibly valuable weapon at close to mid-range distances. This weapon was added to the game in season 4 and the players need to reach tier 31 to unlock this weapon. Now the CR-56 Amax can be unlocked by completing a specific challenge in the game. To unlock the Cr-56 Amax in Warzone the players need to get 3 Gunbutt kills with an Assault rifle in 10 different matches. Having a good Amax Loadout can really help the players get that winning edge they need. Check out the Best Amax Loadout and others below:

Warzone Amax Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Promo Image Source: Treyarch Twitter