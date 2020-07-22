Tales Of Crestoria Tier And Character List With Ratings And Elements

Tales of Crestoria has been dominating the mobile gaming space after its release. A number of the players were waiting for the game to be released. The game has brought in almost all of the characters from the mainline Tales game. Read more to know details about Tales of Crestoria.

Tales of Crestoria players have been asking a lot of questions about the character and their powers in the game. They have also been asking for a complete Tales of Crestoria tier list currently. The characters in the game are ranked according to their abilities and the special powers they have.

We have laid out Tales of Crestoria tier list that can help the players to understand the characters and play the game even more efficiently. Here are the Tales of Crestoria Tier list.

Tales of Crestoria Tier list

SS-rated

Luke Stahn Cress

S-rated

Velvet Vicious Leon Reid Yuri Kanonno

A-rated

Milla Asbel Chronos Kanata Misella Aegis

Tales of Crestoria Characters, Element and Rating

Kanata: Light and 8 rating

Misella: Fire and 8 rating

Vicious: Dark and 7.5

Aegis: Water and 6

Cress: Earth and 9

Stahn: Fire and 8.5

Leon: Dark and 9

Reid: Fire and 8

Lloyd: Earth and 6.5

Luke: Fire and 7.5

Yuri: Earth and 7.5

Estelle: Light and 8.5

Rita: Water and 7

Kohaku: Wind and 8.5

Kanonno E.: Water and 8.5

Asbel: Water and 6.5

Jude: Light and 7

Milla: Light and 7.5

Ludger: Dark and 8

Sorey: Wind and 8

Velvet: Wind and 9

Tales of Crestoria main characters

A number of players have also been asking about the character list of the game Tales of Crestoria. The makers have given the players a chance to choose their favourite character that has been picked up from their individual Tales Gatch game. The game has just been launched thus there has been a limited amount of information available online about Tales of Crestoria. Here are the main characters from Tales of Crestoria.

Kanata Hjuger (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

Misella (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

Vicious (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

Aegis Alver (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

Yuna Azetta (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

Orwin Granberg (Source: Tales of Crestoria official website)

According to their official website, Tales of Crestoria is an RGP mobile game that has been set in a fully-realised original world. The game has over 50 characters from different games that have been the main selling point for this game. The main character is Kanata and the game will tell the unforgettable of him and his group of criminals. The makers are constantly working on improving their game and have been adding a lot of upgrades and additions to the game.

