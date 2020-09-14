Team Fortress 2 PC Requirements: Check System Requirements And Steps To Download The Game

Team Fortress 2 is one of the most successful multiplayer first-person shooter games from Valve Corporation. The video game is now available as a free-to-play title on PC via Stream. However, before you start playing the game, you will need to make sure that your PC can actually run it. So, let us quickly take a look at Team Fortress 2 PC requirements.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location And List Of Inventory - September 11 To 15

Team Fortress 2 PC requirements

Minimum system specifications

Team Fortress 2 has very basic hardware requirements as it’s a fairly old video game. Here is a list of minimum requirements that your PC needs to meet for running Team Fortress 2:

Operating System: Windows 7 (32/64-bit)/Vista/XP

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz

RAM: 512 MB RAM

Hard disk: 15 GB available space

Video card: AMD Radeon X1600

Also Read | Is Fortnite.ceo Legit Or Scam: Does It Give You Free V Bucks?

Recommended system specifications

PC users can run Team Fortress 2 at lower settings. However, these settings aren't ideal to play Valve's popular FPS title as you may end up running into lags or certain issues. Therefore, let us check out the hardware that is actually recommended for playing Team Fortress 2 on. Below are the recommended hardware specifications Team Fortress 2:

Operating System: Windows 7 (32/64-bit) or above.

CPU: Pentium 4 processor (3.0GHz) or better.

RAM: 1 GB or above.

Hard disk: 15 GB available space

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT

Team Fortress 2 download size

The game size may vary for users depending on the custom content that they choose to download. In total, it can go up to around 22 GB or above with the recent updates.

Also Read | Free Fire Advance Server OB24: How To Register And Download The APK File?

Team Fortress 2 download

Here are the steps to download Team Fortress 2 on your PC:

Step 1: You can download Team Fortress 2 on your PC by heading over to the Steam Store at the link here.

Here, you can choose to get the free-to-play version or opt any of the available packages. You can buy the Orange Box package for ₹529 or go for Valve Complete Pack bundle which is available at ₹2,380.

Step 2: Select a package and proceed to make the payment. If you choose to go for the free-to-play version, simply click on the 'Play Game' button.

Also Read | League Of Legends Champion Seraphine's Abilities Leaked By Data Miners

Image credits: Steam Powered Store