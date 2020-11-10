Tekken 7 Characters Full List: Here's All You Need To Know About The Characters

There are many new characters in Tekken 7 that have not been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have just recently made their debut in Tekken 7. Most of these can also be considered as Tekken 7 guest characters in the Tekken 7 update. Continue reading to know how many characters are there in Tekken 7 and also about some of the Tekken 7 beginner characters.
Tekken 7 Characters
Tekken 7 New Characters:
- Fahkumram
- Leroy Smith
- Akuma
- A major contender in the Street Fighter series and UDON Comics
- Claudio Serafino
- A member of an Anti-Devil Organization from Italy.
- Geese Howard
- The crime boss of South Town
- Gigas
- Jack-7
- Jack-7 uses his viscerally brute force to pound on his opponents.
- Josie Rizal
- Katarina Alves
- practitioner of the art of savate.
- Kazumi Mishima
- Heihachi’s wife and Kazuya’s mother and the possessor of Devil Gene.
- Kid Kazuya
- A younger version of Kazuya Mishima.
- Lucky Chloe
- Lucky Chloe is the character who has a “freestyle dance” fighting style.
- Master Raven
- She is the female ninja with a fighting style very close to Raven.
- Negan
- Antagonist from The Walking Dead comic and TV series. To scare his enemies, he possesses a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. He calls the bat Lucille.
- Noctis Lucis Caelum
- the lead protagonist of Final Fantasy XV is the prince of the kingdom of Lucis.
- Shaheen
- uses a “military self-defence” fighting style.
Tekken 7 Returning Characters:
These are the characters that have already been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have appeared again in Tekken 7.
- Alisa Bosconovitch
- She first appears in Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion. She is one of the most popular characters of the series
- Anna Williams
- She is the sassy and snobbish younger sister of nice and serious Nina Williams
- Armor King
- Armor King II is the younger brother of Armor King.
- Asuka Kazama
- An angry Japanese teenager who is known for rivalry with Lili. She is one of the most famous characters in the series.
- Bob Richards
- He was introduced in Tekken 6. He is an American martial artist who has fought innumerable competitions.
- Bryan Fury
- Bryan Fury made his debut in Tekken 3 and had been a mainstay in the series ever since.
- Craig Marduk
- He initiated as a villain, but his character develops as a hero gradually at the end of Tekken 5. Although he has been included in all the releases since Tekken 4, he is available as a DLC character only in Tekken 7.
- Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
- Jin Kazama made his debut as the protagonist in Tekken 3.
- Eddy Gordo
- Eddy is a capoeira fighter from Brazil.
- Eliza
- She is an immortal and strong vampire who has been alive for more than a century.
- Feng Wei
- Feng Wei who is a pupil of God Fist Style who ends up killing his master when he got scolded for fighting outside the allowable premises.
- Ganryu
- He is the sumo wrestler who has been banned from the sport because of doing forbidden acts i.e. firebreathing and taunting, etc.
- Heihachi Mishima
- Heihachi is one of the lead antagonists of the game.
- Hwoarang
- He is a mixup juggernaut and can twine attacks without any break.
- Jack-6
- Jack 6 is an upgraded version of Jack 5. It has the same mission of destructing Mishima in the King Of Iron Fist Tournament 6
- Julia Chang
- She is the adopted daughter of the fighter, Michelle Chang.
- Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
- Starting as the protagonist in the first part, Kazuya Mishima turns into one of the main antagonists of the series.
- King
- There are two characters named as King in the Tekken game series. The inspiration for these characters was pro wrestler Satoru Sayama and Mexican wrestler Fray Tormenta. King.
- Kuma
- There are two characters for Kuma. The Kuma I has been the part of Tekken and Tekken 2 and Kuma II has been included in all the other next Tekken games.
- Lars Alexandersson
- The illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima. To stop the war which his half-nephew started in Tekken 6’s storyline, he squares up to Jin Kazama.
- Lee Chaolan / Violet
- This player character is an orphan who was adopted by Heihachi Mishima.
- Lei Wulong
- Lei is added to Tekken in order to pay tribute to Jackie Chan.
- Leo Kliesen
- Leo Kliesen is the son of an international spelunker and a G Corporation’s executive Emma.
- Lili De Rochefort
- Lili was first introduced in Tekken 5. She clashes with her father on his participation in King Of Iron Fist tournaments. She then deals with Jin Kazama too.
- Marshall Law
- He is said to be included in Tekken as a tribute to Bruce Lee.
- Law’s son named Forest Law also becomes a playable character later.
- Miguel Caballero Rojo
- Miguel Caballero was kicked out of his house by his parents at the age of 15 for fighting all the time.
- Nina Williams
- Nina is probably the most famous female character of the Tekken series.Nina’s fighting style is marked by Hapkido and Koppojutsu, etc.
- Panda
- Panda has been taught bear fighting which makes her apt to be a bodyguard of Xiaoyu in the series.
- Paul Phoenix
- He is an irascible biker. He enters into The King Of Iron Fist tournaments repetitively as a judo expert with the motive of proving himself as the world’s best fighter.
- Sergei Dragunov
- He is a Russian Spetsnaz soldier. His fighting expertise has earned him a nickname of “White Angel Of Death”.
- Steve Fox
- Steve Fox is the son of Nina Williams. After surviving the subject to be tested and designed as the super-soldier for Tekken forces, he becomes a British boxer.
- Ling Xiaoyu
- She is a friend of Jin Kazama and a potential romantic interest too. Her fighting style is marked by Baguazhang and Piguaquan.
- Yoshimitsu
- Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan. He is the practitioner of Ninjutsu and a swordsman with a mechanical fake arm.
- Zafina
- She has an Egyptian descent. Zafina owns spiritual powers and has an ancient bloodline of evil dispellers.
- Her character evolves in Tekken 7 and she gains the possession of Azazel’s orb.
