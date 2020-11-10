Tekken 7 Characters Full List: Here's All You Need To Know About The Characters

There are many new characters in Tekken 7 that have not been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have just recently made their debut in Tekken 7. Most of these can also be considered as Tekken 7 guest characters in the Tekken 7 update. Continue reading to know how many characters are there in Tekken 7 and also about some of the Tekken 7 beginner characters.

Tekken 7 Characters

Tekken 7 New Characters:

Fahkumram Muay Thai champion

Leroy Smith Wing Chun master

Akuma A major contender in the Street Fighter series and UDON Comics

Claudio Serafino A member of an Anti-Devil Organization from Italy.

Geese Howard The crime boss of South Town

Gigas A humanoid character

Jack-7 Jack-7 uses his viscerally brute force to pound on his opponents.

Josie Rizal Filipina nymphet

Katarina Alves practitioner of the art of savate.

Kazumi Mishima Heihachi’s wife and Kazuya’s mother and the possessor of Devil Gene.

Kid Kazuya A younger version of Kazuya Mishima.

Lucky Chloe Lucky Chloe is the character who has a “freestyle dance” fighting style.

Master Raven She is the female ninja with a fighting style very close to Raven.

Negan Antagonist from The Walking Dead comic and TV series. To scare his enemies, he possesses a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. He calls the bat Lucille.

Noctis Lucis Caelum the lead protagonist of Final Fantasy XV is the prince of the kingdom of Lucis.

Shaheen uses a “military self-defence” fighting style.



Tekken 7 Returning Characters:

These are the characters that have already been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have appeared again in Tekken 7.

Alisa Bosconovitch She first appears in Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion. She is one of the most popular characters of the series

Anna Williams She is the sassy and snobbish younger sister of nice and serious Nina Williams

Armor King Armor King II is the younger brother of Armor King.

Asuka Kazama An angry Japanese teenager who is known for rivalry with Lili. She is one of the most famous characters in the series.

Bob Richards He was introduced in Tekken 6. He is an American martial artist who has fought innumerable competitions.

Bryan Fury Bryan Fury made his debut in Tekken 3 and had been a mainstay in the series ever since.

Craig Marduk He initiated as a villain, but his character develops as a hero gradually at the end of Tekken 5. Although he has been included in all the releases since Tekken 4, he is available as a DLC character only in Tekken 7.

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin Jin Kazama made his debut as the protagonist in Tekken 3.

Eddy Gordo Eddy is a capoeira fighter from Brazil.

Eliza She is an immortal and strong vampire who has been alive for more than a century.

Feng Wei Feng Wei who is a pupil of God Fist Style who ends up killing his master when he got scolded for fighting outside the allowable premises.

Ganryu He is the sumo wrestler who has been banned from the sport because of doing forbidden acts i.e. firebreathing and taunting, etc.

Heihachi Mishima Heihachi is one of the lead antagonists of the game.

Hwoarang He is a mixup juggernaut and can twine attacks without any break.

Jack-6 Jack 6 is an upgraded version of Jack 5. It has the same mission of destructing Mishima in the King Of Iron Fist Tournament 6

Julia Chang She is the adopted daughter of the fighter, Michelle Chang.

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya Starting as the protagonist in the first part, Kazuya Mishima turns into one of the main antagonists of the series.

King There are two characters named as King in the Tekken game series. The inspiration for these characters was pro wrestler Satoru Sayama and Mexican wrestler Fray Tormenta. King.

Kuma There are two characters for Kuma. The Kuma I has been the part of Tekken and Tekken 2 and Kuma II has been included in all the other next Tekken games.

Lars Alexandersson The illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima. To stop the war which his half-nephew started in Tekken 6’s storyline, he squares up to Jin Kazama.

Lee Chaolan / Violet This player character is an orphan who was adopted by Heihachi Mishima.

Lei Wulong Lei is added to Tekken in order to pay tribute to Jackie Chan.

Leo Kliesen Leo Kliesen is the son of an international spelunker and a G Corporation’s executive Emma.

Lili De Rochefort Lili was first introduced in Tekken 5. She clashes with her father on his participation in King Of Iron Fist tournaments. She then deals with Jin Kazama too.

Marshall Law He is said to be included in Tekken as a tribute to Bruce Lee. Law’s son named Forest Law also becomes a playable character later.

Miguel Caballero Rojo Miguel Caballero was kicked out of his house by his parents at the age of 15 for fighting all the time.

Nina Williams Nina is probably the most famous female character of the Tekken series.Nina’s fighting style is marked by Hapkido and Koppojutsu, etc.

Panda Panda has been taught bear fighting which makes her apt to be a bodyguard of Xiaoyu in the series.

Paul Phoenix He is an irascible biker. He enters into The King Of Iron Fist tournaments repetitively as a judo expert with the motive of proving himself as the world’s best fighter.

Sergei Dragunov He is a Russian Spetsnaz soldier. His fighting expertise has earned him a nickname of “White Angel Of Death”.

Steve Fox Steve Fox is the son of Nina Williams. After surviving the subject to be tested and designed as the super-soldier for Tekken forces, he becomes a British boxer.

Ling Xiaoyu She is a friend of Jin Kazama and a potential romantic interest too. Her fighting style is marked by Baguazhang and Piguaquan.

Yoshimitsu Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan. He is the practitioner of Ninjutsu and a swordsman with a mechanical fake arm.

Zafina She has an Egyptian descent. Zafina owns spiritual powers and has an ancient bloodline of evil dispellers. Her character evolves in Tekken 7 and she gains the possession of Azazel’s orb.



