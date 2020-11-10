Last Updated:

Tekken 7 Characters Full List: Here's All You Need To Know About The Characters

Tekken 7 characters have always been known for their backstories and for their unique playstyle. All the characters require proper knowledge for efficient use.

tekken 7 characters

There are many new characters in Tekken 7 that have not been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have just recently made their debut in Tekken 7. Most of these can also be considered as Tekken 7 guest characters in the Tekken 7 update. Continue reading to know how many characters are there in Tekken 7 and also about some of the Tekken 7 beginner characters.

Tekken 7 Characters

Tekken 7 New Characters:

  • Fahkumram
    • Muay Thai champion
  • Leroy Smith
    • Wing Chun master
  • Akuma
    • A major contender in the Street Fighter series and UDON Comics
  • Claudio Serafino
    • A member of an Anti-Devil Organization from Italy.
  • Geese Howard
    • The crime boss of South Town
  • Gigas
    • A humanoid character
  • Jack-7
    • Jack-7 uses his viscerally brute force to pound on his opponents. 
  • Josie Rizal
    • Filipina nymphet 
  • Katarina Alves
    • practitioner of the art of savate.
  • Kazumi Mishima
    • Heihachi’s wife and Kazuya’s mother and the possessor of Devil Gene.
  • Kid Kazuya
    • A younger version of Kazuya Mishima.
  • Lucky Chloe
    • Lucky Chloe is the character who has a “freestyle dance” fighting style.
  • Master Raven
    • She is the female ninja with a fighting style very close to Raven.
  • Negan
    • Antagonist from The Walking Dead comic and TV series. To scare his enemies, he possesses a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. He calls the bat Lucille.
  • Noctis Lucis Caelum
    •  the lead protagonist of Final Fantasy XV is the prince of the kingdom of Lucis.
  • Shaheen
    • uses a “military self-defence” fighting style. 

Tekken 7 Returning Characters:

These are the characters that have already been included in previous sequels in Tekken and have appeared again in Tekken 7.

  • Alisa Bosconovitch
    • She first appears in Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion. She is one of the most popular characters of the series
  • Anna Williams
    • She is the sassy and snobbish younger sister of nice and serious Nina Williams
  • Armor King
    • Armor King II is the younger brother of Armor King.
  • Asuka Kazama
    • An angry Japanese teenager who is known for rivalry with Lili. She is one of the most famous characters in the series.
  • Bob Richards
    • He was introduced in Tekken 6. He is an American martial artist who has fought innumerable competitions.
  • Bryan Fury
    • Bryan Fury made his debut in Tekken 3 and had been a mainstay in the series ever since.
  • Craig Marduk
    • He initiated as a villain, but his character develops as a hero gradually at the end of Tekken 5. Although he has been included in all the releases since Tekken 4, he is available as a DLC character only in Tekken 7.
  • Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
    • Jin Kazama made his debut as the protagonist in Tekken 3.
  • Eddy Gordo
    • Eddy is a capoeira fighter from Brazil. 
  • Eliza
    • She is an immortal and strong vampire who has been alive for more than a century. 
  • Feng Wei
    • Feng Wei who is a pupil of God Fist Style who ends up killing his master when he got scolded for fighting outside the allowable premises. 
  • Ganryu
    • He is the sumo wrestler who has been banned from the sport because of doing forbidden acts i.e. firebreathing and taunting, etc.
  • Heihachi Mishima
    • Heihachi is one of the lead antagonists of the game. 
  • Hwoarang
    • He is a mixup juggernaut and can twine attacks without any break.
  • Jack-6
    • Jack 6 is an upgraded version of Jack 5. It has the same mission of destructing Mishima in the King Of Iron Fist Tournament 6
  • Julia Chang
    • She is the adopted daughter of the fighter, Michelle Chang.
  • Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
    • Starting as the protagonist in the first part, Kazuya Mishima turns into one of the main antagonists of the series. 
  • King
    • There are two characters named as King in the Tekken game series. The inspiration for these characters was pro wrestler Satoru Sayama and Mexican wrestler Fray Tormenta. King.
  • Kuma
    • There are two characters for Kuma. The Kuma I has been the part of Tekken and Tekken 2 and Kuma II has been included in all the other next Tekken games.
  • Lars Alexandersson
    • The illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima. To stop the war which his half-nephew started in Tekken 6’s storyline, he squares up to Jin Kazama.
  • Lee Chaolan / Violet
    • This player character is an orphan who was adopted by Heihachi Mishima. 
  • Lei Wulong
    • Lei is added to Tekken in order to pay tribute to Jackie Chan. 
  • Leo Kliesen
    • Leo Kliesen is the son of an international spelunker and a G Corporation’s executive Emma.
  • Lili De Rochefort
    • Lili was first introduced in Tekken 5. She clashes with her father on his participation in King Of Iron Fist tournaments. She then deals with Jin Kazama too.
  • Marshall Law
    • He is said to be included in Tekken as a tribute to Bruce Lee.
    • Law’s son named Forest Law also becomes a playable character later.
  • Miguel Caballero Rojo
    • Miguel Caballero was kicked out of his house by his parents at the age of 15 for fighting all the time.
  • Nina Williams
    • Nina is probably the most famous female character of the Tekken series.Nina’s fighting style is marked by Hapkido and Koppojutsu, etc.
  • Panda
    • Panda has been taught bear fighting which makes her apt to be a bodyguard of Xiaoyu in the series.
  • Paul Phoenix
    • He is an irascible biker. He enters into The King Of Iron Fist tournaments repetitively as a judo expert with the motive of proving himself as the world’s best fighter.
  • Sergei Dragunov
    • He is a Russian Spetsnaz soldier. His fighting expertise has earned him a nickname of “White Angel Of Death”.
  • Steve Fox
    • Steve Fox is the son of Nina Williams. After surviving the subject to be tested and designed as the super-soldier for Tekken forces, he becomes a British boxer.
  • Ling Xiaoyu
    • She is a friend of Jin Kazama and a potential romantic interest too. Her fighting style is marked by Baguazhang and Piguaquan.
  • Yoshimitsu
    • Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan. He is the practitioner of Ninjutsu and a swordsman with a mechanical fake arm.
  • Zafina
    • She has an Egyptian descent. Zafina owns spiritual powers and has an ancient bloodline of evil dispellers.
    • Her character evolves in Tekken 7 and she gains the possession of Azazel’s orb.

