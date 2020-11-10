Tekken 7 Kunimitsu Release Date: Know All About This Latest DLC For Tekken 7

Kunimitsu II’s mother, Kunimitsu made her first original appearance in TEKKEN 1, 2 and also in the TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2 as a kunoichi who later turned into a thief. Kunimitsu joined the Manji Clan whose head at that time was Yoshimitsu himself and learned the art of Manji Ninjutsu. Continue reading to know all about the Tekken 7 update.

Tekken 7 Kunimitsu Release Date

Tekken 7 Season 4 Patch Notes

Battle balance adjustment Made adjustments related to game balance for all characters. Please see the details HERE. *Recorded battles in My Replay & Tips from previous versions cannot be used after this update due to the change of battle balance.

New function Tekken Prowess The display of Tekken Prowess is added to battles in each online related mode. Tekken Prowess is the new indicator of a player’s total strength and skill in Tekken. A player’s online ID colour will change depending on their Tekken Prowess. The display of Tekken Prowess will be also added to leaderboards and player information.

Adjustment of online rank Ranking on Leaderboards will only be updated when a player’s highest rank is updated. The new highest rank The new highest rank “Tekken God Omega” is added. Adjustment of rank point The necessary points in which a rank goes up and down will be changed ranks over “True Tekken God”. Losing Streak countdown A losing streak display is added in rank point gauge for a match of players who are Tekken God Prime and above. When a player loses 3 times in a row, rank points will be decreased more than usual. Rank reset Due to the rank point adjustment and the implementation of Tekken Prowess, online rank for Season 4 is reset to a certain rank based the rank from Season 3.

Online play enhancement *Wireless connection might be caused by a delay or display lag during a match. For smooth online matchings, it is recommended to use wired connection play. Response improvement（Rollback/Net-code improvement) - Perceived delay happening during online matches is improved. Wi-fi indicator - An icon is displayed to indicate a WiFi connection during online matching. *During the celebration period, BGM of Arena stage is also changed.

Renewal of user interface A part of user interface is renewed, and BGM is also updated. The design of the health bar is also updated.

Renewal of Arena stage Celebrating to PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary, the design of the Arena stage is changed to the special state.

Adjustment of item appearance rate in Treasure Battle Increase the ratio of character’s item appearance rate in Treasure Battle.

Added illustrations to Gallery New illustrations will be added to the Gallery of Tekken 7.



