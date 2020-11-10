Tekken 7 Kunimitsu Release Date: Know All About This Latest DLC For Tekken 7

Kunimitsu II’s mother, Kunimitsu made her first original appearance in TEKKEN 1, 2 and also in the TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2 as a kunoichi who later turned into a thief. Kunimitsu joined the Manji Clan whose head at that time was Yoshimitsu himself and learned the art of Manji Ninjutsu. Continue reading to know all about the Tekken 7 update.
Tekken 7 Kunimitsu Release Date
Tekken 7 Season 4 Patch Notes
- Battle balance adjustment
- Made adjustments related to game balance for all characters. Please see the details HERE.
- *Recorded battles in My Replay & Tips from previous versions cannot be used after this update due to the change of battle balance.
- New function Tekken Prowess
- The display of Tekken Prowess is added to battles in each online related mode.
- Tekken Prowess is the new indicator of a player’s total strength and skill in Tekken.
- A player’s online ID colour will change depending on their Tekken Prowess.
- The display of Tekken Prowess will be also added to leaderboards and player information.
- Adjustment of online rank
- Ranking on Leaderboards will only be updated when a player’s highest rank is updated.
- The new highest rank
- The new highest rank “Tekken God Omega” is added.
- Adjustment of rank point
- The necessary points in which a rank goes up and down will be changed ranks over “True Tekken God”.
- Losing Streak countdown
- A losing streak display is added in rank point gauge for a match of players who are Tekken God Prime and above. When a player loses 3 times in a row, rank points will be decreased more than usual.
- Rank reset
- Due to the rank point adjustment and the implementation of Tekken Prowess, online rank for Season 4 is reset to a certain rank based the rank from Season 3.
- Online play enhancement
- *Wireless connection might be caused by a delay or display lag during a match. For smooth online matchings, it is recommended to use wired connection play.
- Response improvement（Rollback/Net-code improvement) - Perceived delay happening during online matches is improved.
- Wi-fi indicator - An icon is displayed to indicate a WiFi connection during online matching.
- *During the celebration period, BGM of Arena stage is also changed.
- Renewal of user interface
- A part of user interface is renewed, and BGM is also updated. The design of the health bar is also updated.
- Renewal of Arena stage
- Celebrating to PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary, the design of the Arena stage is changed to the special state.
- Adjustment of item appearance rate in Treasure Battle
- Increase the ratio of character’s item appearance rate in Treasure Battle.
- Added illustrations to Gallery
- New illustrations will be added to the Gallery of Tekken 7.
