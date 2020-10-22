Terraria 1.4 Release Date And All Other Details You Need To Know

Quick links:
Developed by Re-Logic, Terraria falls under the game category of a sandbox and action-adventure game. Initially, Terraria was released for Microsoft Windows on May 16, 2011, and after that, various versions for several other platforms were released. The platforms include Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS. Continue reading to know all about this update.
Re-Logic made the announcement that the massive Journey’s End content update is going to come to the mobile platform this week. There has always been a lot of improvements on iOS and Android Terraria every since its release. Now Terraria 1.4 finally went live on both these platforms worldwide from October 20, 2020. Below is the list of changes and additions in this latest release:
Mobile 1.4 will launch October 20th! We are super excited to bring #JourneysEnd to mobile Terrarians 📲 pic.twitter.com/PruwdaqbHL— Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) October 18, 2020
For getting the mobile version of the game, players need to first purchase the game on the appropriate iOS or Android platform. The cost is $4.99 for both IOS and Android. It looks a bit expensive but since the amount of content with this update is massive, it can be said that this price is suitable.
