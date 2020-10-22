Terraria 1.4 Release Date And All Other Details You Need To Know

Developed by Re-Logic, Terraria falls under the game category of a sandbox and action-adventure game. Initially, Terraria was released for Microsoft Windows on May 16, 2011, and after that, various versions for several other platforms were released. The platforms include Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS. Continue reading to know all about this update.

Also read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Terraria 1.4 Release Date

Also read | TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

Re-Logic made the announcement that the massive Journey’s End content update is going to come to the mobile platform this week. There has always been a lot of improvements on iOS and Android Terraria every since its release. Now Terraria 1.4 finally went live on both these platforms worldwide from October 20, 2020. Below is the list of changes and additions in this latest release:

NEW WAYS TO PLAY - JOURNEY/MASTER MODE & GOLF

BRINGING THE WORLD TO LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES - IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS THAT COUNT!

WHAT WAS OLD IS MADE NEW AGAIN - REVISITING THE TERRARIA EXPERIENCE

MYTHICAL BEASTS & WHERE TO FARM THEM: TERRARIA'S BESTIARY

OVER 1,000 NEW ITEMS - BRINGING THE TOTAL ITEM COUNT TO OVER 5,000!

NEW CHALLENGING FOES TO FACE, CRITTERS TO FIND AND BOSSES TO BATTLE

EXPAND YOUR TERRARIA EMPIRE - PYLONS, TOWN BUILDING, AND NPC HAPPINESS

YOU'RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BOAT - BLOOD MOON & LAVA FISHING AND MORE!

EPIC TUNES TO SET THE MOOD - 14 NEW MUSIC TRACKS

A WHOLE NEW TERRARIA TOOLBOX - NEW TOYS TO PLAY WITH

FULL STEAM AHEAD: TMODLOADER NOW AVAILABLE AS FREE DLC FOR MODDED PLAY

CLEANING UP THE STREETS - FIXING BUGS & EXPLOITS

Mobile 1.4 will launch October 20th! We are super excited to bring #JourneysEnd to mobile Terrarians 📲 pic.twitter.com/PruwdaqbHL — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) October 18, 2020

Also read | TFT Moonlight Build: The Best Build Guide For Moonlight Origin

Terraria 1.4 Download Steps

Terraria Mobile For getting the mobile version of the game, players need to first purchase the game on the appropriate iOS or Android platform. The cost is $4.99 for both IOS and Android. It looks a bit expensive but since the amount of content with this update is massive, it can be said that this price is suitable.

Terraria Console The PC platform received the 1.4 update earlier than the mobile and console versions, followed by the mobile release on October 20. The date for a console release is still not announced yet but players can expect it on their consoles soon enough.



Also read | TFT Divine Build: Best Build And Counters For The Divine Origin

Promo Image Credits: Re-Logic