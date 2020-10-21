TFT Aphelios Build, Abilities And Best Counters Against The Champion

Teamfight Tactics or TFT is one of the hottest auto battler games right now. The online strategy game takes place in the world of League of Legends and is based on the Dota Auto Chess. It requires players to set up a team and compete with other opponents online with a goal to be the last one standing. However, the game is highly competitive and you need to be aware of the builds and various other attributes to be able to form a strong team and emerge victorious.

Aphelios is one of the best champions in TFT who has several unique abilities. He belongs to the hunter class, meaning that he will basically attack the enemies with the lowest health, and deal increased damage. However, if you are planning to use him on your team or looking for the best picks against the champion, you need to be aware of his best build and counters. So, let us quickly take a look at it.

TFT Aphelios build

Best Aphelios build (Items)

Guardian Angel - Prevents the wearer's first death and it sends them into statis. They come back with 400 Health in just a matter of seconds and do away with all the negative effects.

Guinsoo's Rageblade - Basic Attacks give you Attack Speed a +6% bonus throughout the combat.

Quicksilver - The person who wears this item is immune to crowd control during the early 10 seconds in the battle.

Aphelios Counter

Here is a list of the best Aphelios counter:

Miss Fortune

Twitch

Draven

Varus

Yasuo

Aphelios TFT abilities

Sentry Turret

The champion summons a turret for a couple of seconds. It is his will's extension and it counts as the champion himself when dealing damage. It also dies when the champion dies.

Skill - Active

Mana - 90/180

Duration - 5/ 7/ 9/ 15

Armour - 20

DPS - 38/ 68/ 122

TFT download

TFT is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You can download the latest version of the game by heading over to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Image credits: TFT | League of Legends