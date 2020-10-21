TFT Ashe Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Ashe In Season 10 TFT

TFT Season 10 Ashe uses an ability known as Hunter's Focus. With this ability, Ashe gets a higher Attack Speed for a duration of 5 seconds. Her basic attacks get enhanced which allows her to shoot a flurry of arrows which deals physical damage to enemies. Her Health and DPS stats are 650 / 1170 / 2106 and DPS: 60 / 108 / 194 respectively. Continue reading to know more about Ashe TFT.

TFT Ashe Build

In TFT Season 10, Ashe comes in the category of A-Tier for the role of Bottom Lane. The current win rate of this champion is about 52.18% which is good, a pick rate of 10.53% which is also high, and a ban rate of 1.42% which is medium. Ashe is one of the champions who are easier to play in League of Legends. Players can make use of Precision runes and a build comprised of full damage item combined with the Marksman playstyle.

In Season 10, Ashe should be used with Doran's Blade Potion and other starter items based around health potion purchases. The first item that the players should build is Blade of the Ruined King, followed with a Berserker's Greaves purchase. All the other items are mentioned below:

Blade of the Ruined King

Berserker's Greaves

Runaan's Hurricane

Infinity Edge

Guardian Angel

The Bloodthirster

In Season 10 the best Ashe runes for Bottom Lande are Precision and Sorcery as the Primary and Secondary respectively. Now within the Sorcery tree, the best Keystone Rune that the players should use is Lethal Tempo.

Primary Precision Lethal Tempo Triumph Legend: Alacrity Coup de Grace

Secondary Sorcery Absolute Focus Gathering Storm

Third Attack Speed Adaptive Force Scaling Health



For Season 10, the starting abilities that players should consider levelling for Ashe are as follows -

The first ability for level 1 should be W - Volley

Next thing to be done is to start maxing out W - Volley

After that, players can start levelling up Q - Ranger's Focus followed by E - Hawkshot.

Maxing Skill Order - W › Q › E

Ashe Counter

The strongest counter champion against Ashe would be Ziggs, who can be considered as a moderately diffcult champion to play. Currently he has a Win Rate of 50.08% (Average) and Play Rate of 1.69% (High). Ashe is weak against the champions mentioned below:

Ziggs

Draven

Miss Fortune

Caitlyn

Tristana

Kog'Maw

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games