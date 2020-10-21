TFT Ezreal Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Ezreal In Season 10 TFT

TFT Season 10 Ezreal makes use of an ability known as Trueshot Barrage. This ability fires a barrage towards the enemy and has the highest attack speed. This heals the allied team members and grants them a 50% attack speed for a duration of up to 5 seconds along with slowing down the attack speed of enemies by up to 50% for a duration of 5 seconds. The health and DPS stats of Ezreal are 750 / 1350 / 2430 and DPS: 72 / 130 / 233 respectively. Continue reading to know all about Ezreal TFT.

TFT Ezreal Build

In TFT Season 10, Ezreal comes in the category of A-Tier for the role of Bottom Lane. The current win rate of this champion is about 48.63% which is bad, a pick rate of 12.97% which is high, and a ban rate of 1.4% which is medium. Ezreal is one of the champions who are easier to play in League of Legends. Players can make use of Inspiration runes and a build consisting of full damage item combined with a Marksman playstyle.

In Season 10, Ezreal should be used with Doran's Blade and other starter items based around Health Potions. The first item that the players should build is Manamune, followed by Ionian Boots of Lucidity purchase. All the other items are mentioned below:

Manamune

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Trinity Force

Blade of the Ruined King

Lord Dominik's Regards

Guardian Angel

In Season 10, the best Ezreal runes for Bottom Lane are Inspiration and Sorcery as the Primary and Secondary respectively. Now within the Sorcery tree, the best Keystone Rune that the players should use is Kleptomancy.

Primary Inspiration Kleptomancy Magical Footwear Biscuit Delivery Cosmic Insight

Secondary Sorcery Manaflow Band Gathering Storm

Third Adaptive Force Adaptive Force Scaling Health



For Season 10, the starting abilities that players should consider levelling for Ezreal are as follows -

The first ability for level 1 should be Q - Mystic Shot

Next thing to be done is to start maxing out Q - Mystic Shot.

After that, players can start levelling up E - Arcane Shift followed by W - Essence Flux.

Maxing Skill Order - Q › E › W

Ezreal Counter

The strongest counter against players using Ezreal would be Draven. He can be considered as one of the hard to play champions who currently has a Win Rate of 49.75% which is bad and Play Rate of 2.96% which is high. Ezreal is weak against the following characters:

Draven

Twitch

Tristana

Caitlyn

Vayne

Sivir

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games