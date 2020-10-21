TFT Lux Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Lux In Season 10 TFT

The Champion Lux has a variable origin and has an avatar class which can synergize for Origin Element which is further increased by twice for Trait Bonuses. Lux has 850 / 1530 / 3060 of Health Points and her ability is to fire a straight beam of light at her enemies. For every enemy killed, she is able to restore 50 mana. Continue reading to know all about Lux TFT.

TFT Lux Build

In TFT Season 10, Lux comes in the category of A-Tier for the role of support. The current win rate of this champion is about 52.83% which is good, a pick rate of 8.28% which is high, and a ban rate of 0.89% which is low. Lux is one of the champions who are easier to play in League of Legends. Players can make use of sorcery runes and a build comprised of ability power and burst damage item along with a burst playstyle.

In Season 10 Lux should be used with health Potion and other starter items based around health potions. The first item that the players should build is Sorcerer's Shoes, followed with a Luden's Echo purchase. All the other items are mentioned below:

Sorcerer's Shoes

Luden's Echo

Zhonya's Hourglass

Remnant of the Watchers

Rabadon's Deathcap

Void Staff

In Season 10 the best Lux runes for Support are Sorcery and Domination as the Primary and Secondary respectively. Now within the Sorcery tree, the best Keystone Rune that the players should use is Arcane Comet.

Primary Sorcery Arcane Comet Manaflow Band Transcendence Gathering Storm

Secondary Domination Eyeball Collection Relentless Hunter

Third Adaptive Force Adaptive Force Scaling Health



For Season 10, the starting abilities that players should consider levelling for Lux are as follows -

The first ability for level 1 should be E - Lucent Singularity

Next thing to be done is to start maxing out E - Lucent Singularity.

After that, players can start levelling up Q - Light Binding followed by W - Prismatic Barrier.

Maxing Skill Order - E › Q › W

Lux Counter

Lux is weak against the following characters:

Heimerdinger

Zilean

Vel'Koz

Malzahar

Anivia

Morgana

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games