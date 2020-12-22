TFT Pyke Build: What You Must Know About The Renowned Pirate TFT

League of Legends since its inception in 2009 has been enjoying a great deal of popularity among players all over the world. Introduced by Riot Games, the game is also called by other abbreviated names like League or LoL. To play League of Legends, a player has to make a team with five players. One player takes the role of the champion as is stated in the gaming portal leagueoflegends.com. This champion of the team has multiple abilities. They fight against computer-controlled champions or the champions from the opponent teams. The main target of the players during the game is to destroy the Nexus of the other team. Found at the base of the opponent team, this is protected by defensive techniques.

TFT

TFT or Teamfight Tactics is a spinoff of the immensely popular League of Legends. TFT was also developed by Riot Games. The player has to fight against seven opponents in this game. The player must create a strong team who will battle on behalf of the player. The last person to remain standing is the winner.

Pyke build

Pyke is a famous harpooner and hails from the slaughter docks in Bilgewater. He should have died in the belly of a giant jaull-fish but as luck would have it, he returned. After his return from the belly of the jaull-fish, he stalks the alleys and backways of his erstwhile home town. He uses his supernatural powers to end those who want to make a fortune by exploiting other people.

This champion is of the Pirate Origin and a player can get this champion at $2. Pyke build makes use of the Phantom Undertow ability for synergizing purposes. Pyke build TFT comes with 600/1080/2160 Hp and he can deal 3/65/130 Damage per Second with a 1Space Attack Range.

Pyke builds TFT’s abilities include a gift of the drowned ones, bone skewer, ghost water dive, phantom undertow, and death from below. All these abilities make Pyke so very powerful when dealing with his opponents in the game. Such is his capability to deal with his enemies that he is also known as the Bloodharbor Ripper.

Pyke counter

The strongest Pyke counter includes Nami. Nami has a win rate of 52.26 % and a play rate of 4.57 %. The other counters of Pyke are Taric, Sion, Sona, Brand, and Lulu. These are some of the opponents in TFT against whom Pyke is weak.