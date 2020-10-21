TFT Teemo Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For The Champion Teemo

Teamfight Tactics comes under the category of auto battler games which uses most of the characters from League of Legends and the game mechanism is itself based on Dota Auto Chess. The development and publishing of Teamfight Tactics is done by Riot Games which was released on 26th June 2019. Players in this game need to build a team and compete online against other seven opponents. Continue reading to know about Teemo TFT and his best build.

TFT Teemo Build

The Teemo Build as of 10.21 falls in the rank of an A-Tier. The Win rate of this champion is 51.37% which is average, along with a Pick rate of 2.92% which is high, and finally a Ban rate of 0.72% which is low. Teemo is one of the easy to play champions and players can easily user runes with a unique item build for a solid play.

Teemo Item Build

One of the best Teemo items builds in Season 10 starts with a Doran's Ring and Health Potion purchase. The first item you will build is Liandry's Torment followed by a Sorcerer's Shoes purchase. All the other items list are as follows:

Liandry's Torment

Sorcerer's Shoes

Nashor's Tooth

Void Staff

Rabadon's Deathcap

Zhonya's Hourglass

Teemo Runes

In Season 10 the best Teemo runes for Top Lane are Sorcery as the Primary and for the Secondary, it can be Domination. Finally, the best Keystone Rune used in the entire Sorcery tree can be Arcane Comet.

Primary Sorcery Arcane Comet Manaflow Band Transcendence Gathering Storm

Secondary Domination Eyeball Collection Relentless Hunter

Third Adaptive Force Adaptive Force Scaling Health



Skill Order

The abilities that a Teemo player should level up for level 1 should be E Toxic Shot, and after that, the player can start maxing out E Toxic Shot. After doing that, levelling up the Q Blinding Dart should be the done. Finally by levelling up W Move Quick. So the skill order in which it should be maxed out is E then Q then W.

Teemo Counter

Teemo is weak against the below-mentioned champions:

Heimerdinger

Pantheon

Olaf

Swain

Irelia

Cassiopeia

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games