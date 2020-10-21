TFT Zed Build: Learn How To Use This Champion's Maximum Potential In TFT

League of Legends TFT is one of the most competitive games. TFT has become popular among professional League of Legends players. The characters the players use to play the game are extremely crucial. Players can build these characters to use them at their maximum potential. Some character builds can be a little tricky at times. TFT Zed Build is one of the tough ones from the lot.

TFT Zed Build

Zed is one of the champions from TFT. Here are some of the stats for Zed:

Cost: 2

Health: 600 / 1080 / 1944

Mana: 0

Armor: 20

MR: 20

DPS: 41 / 74 / 134

Damage: 55 / 99 / 178

Atk Spd: 0.75

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Contempt for the Weak: Passive

Passive: Every third attack, Zed deals bonus magic damage and steals a percent of the target's current Attack Damage.

Damage: 25 / 50 / 75

Attack Damage Stolen: 20% / 30% / 40%

Ninja: Origin

Ninjas gain bonus Attack Damage and Spell Power. This effect is only active when you have exactly 1 or 4 unique Ninjas.

50 Attack Damage and Spell Power

150 Attack Damage and Spell Power

Shade: Class

Innate: When combat starts, Shades teleport to the enemy backline. After every third attack, Shades dip into the shadows, stealthily causing their next basic attack to deal bonus magic damage.

125 Bonus Magic Damage

400 Bonus Magic Damage

750 Bonus Magic Damage

Check out the items that can be used to create TFT Zed Build below:

B.F. Sword: +15 Attack Damage.

Blade of the Ruined King: Wearer is also a Blademaster.

Bloodthirster: 40% Lifesteal, Heal by 40% of the damage dealt by basic attacks.

Cursed Blade: Attacks have a 20% chance to reduce the enemy's star level by 1

Darkin: Wearer is also a Demon.

Deathblade: Whenever the wearer kills or participates in killing an enemy, gain +15, Attack Damage for the remainder of combat. This effect can stack any number of times.

Guardian Angel: Wearer revives with 500 Health.

Infinity Edge: Critical Strikes deal +200% damage.

Phantom Dancer: Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes.

Quicksilver: Prevents the next crowd control effect applied to the wearer. Refreshes every 5 seconds. +

Sparring Gloves: +10% Dodge chance and +10% Crit chance

Spear of Shojin: After casting an ability, the wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack. +

Sword of the Divine: Each 1 second, the wearer has a 7% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike until the end of the combat. +

Trap Claw: At the beginning of combat, the wearer gains a shield that blocks the first enemy spell that hits them. The enemy that breaks the shield is stunned for 4 seconds.

TFT Zed Counter Characters

Lucian

Lissandra

Lulu

Kindred

Kayle

TFT Zed Counter Items

Thornmail: Reflect 100% of mitigated damage taken from attacks as Magic Damage.

Frozen Heart: Adjacent enemies Attack Speed is 25% Slower.

Sword Breaker: Attacks have a 33% chance to disarm for 3 seconds.

