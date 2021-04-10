The Binding Of Isaac Endings: Here's How To Trigger All The 21 Endings In The Game

The Binding of Isaac is a rogue-like video game that has gained a lot of attention for its ending. The players have recently been trying to figure out a lot of information about The Binding of Isaac. So to help them, we have gathered some information about the same. Read more about The Binding of Isaac endings.

A look at The Binding of Isaac endings

The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about The Binding of Isaac all endings and how to get them on their platforms. This is because the makers have added a number of alternate endings in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts.

The game has a total of 21 endings and the people are certainly extremely curious about the same. Every ending is triggered after a certain action one takes in the game. To help out our viewers, we have managed to get a small video from YouTube that could show how to trigger all the endings in The Binding of Isaac. Apart from this, we have also gathered some additional information about the game. Watch the video about The Binding of Isaac all endings below.

More about The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac is a popular rogue-type game that was created by Edmund McMillen and Florian Himsl. The was initially released in the year 2011 for platforms including Microsoft Windows, OS X, and Linux os. It has been highly inspired by The Legend of Zelda gaming series that gained initial popularity with the help of the gaming documentary series known as Let's Play. McMillen confirmed that they had sold more than 3 million copies from all over the globe. The game received a lot of positive reviews from the gamers as well as the critics. Here's a look at the list of some of the most popular ratings given to this rogue-type gameplay.

Edge: 8/10

Eurogamer: 9/10

Game Informer: 8/10

GameSpot: 8/10

