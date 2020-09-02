The Division System Requirements And Size: Get Tom Clancy's The Division For Free On PC

Ubisoft has announced that it is giving away Tom Clancy's The Division for free to PC users who have a Uplay account. Gamers who are yet to check out the popular role-playing video game can now download the title from the company's official website until September 8, 2020. However, before you go on to claim your copy, you will need to make sure if your PC can actually run the game. So, let’s take a look at The Division PC requirements.

The Division system requirements

Minimum The Division PC requirements

Here is a list of minimum requirements that your PC needs to meet for The Division:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6100 @ 3.3 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 7770 with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Storage: 40 GB of available space

Recommended The Division PC requirements

Gamers can run The Division at lower settings, however, it is ideal to play Ubisoft's third-person shooter RPG with advanced hardware specs in order to avoid any kind of lags or issues. So, let us quickly go through the hardware that is actually recommended for playing Tom Clancy's The Division on.

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 with 4 GB, or AMD Radeon R9 290 with 4 GB or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Storage: 40 GB of available space

The Division giveaway

To claim your free copy of The Division, you need to visit Ubisoft's giveaway page at the link here and click on the PC option below the text. On the next page, you will be prompted to enter your Uplay credentials. Enter the details and you should be directed to the download page. However, before you download the game, make sure that you have at least 40 GB of available space on your system.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store