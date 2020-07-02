The Last Of Us 2 Petition Asking Naughty Dog To 'remake' The Game Surfaces Online

As The Last of Us 2 debuted on various gaming platforms, a number of users were unhappy with the decision taken by developers Naughty Dog to deal with the characters and plot of the game. Venturing into the spoiler territory, the major character of The Last of Us canon i.e Joel Miller, gets killed very early on in the game which left gamers with a sour taste. Now, a petition has been doing the rounds on the internet which has over 45 thousand signatures, asking Naughty Dog to revamp the game in its entirety or at least provide a DLC patch for The Last of Us 2, fixing the storyline of the game providing a different ending. Check out the petition below -

The Last of Us 2 petition

The Last of us Part 2 delivered excellent gameplay, great graphics, mechanics and phenomenal gunplay. However, the storyline was an absolute mess. - They killed off our favorite character and forced us to use the character that killed off Joel and we were supposed to connect to Abbey throughout half of the game and the main character isn't even Ellie. We want NaughtyDog to remake the game with the scenes they provided at every trailer with Joel and not rudely model swap him from flashbacks, we need a remake for the story or at least a DLC with a different ending. This was a massive disrespect for every fan of The Last of us franchise that had to wait an entire 7 years for the sequel. We deserve better than this, we paid 60$ and we are entitled to make a change.

The outrage being witnessed amid fans after the release of The Last of Us 2 can be justified by Naughty Dog's decision to kill the major character of the game early on. The killing of Joel's character within the first 2 hours of the game and the narrative which follows after the incident has not been appreciated by longtime The Last of Us 2 fans in any form. Looking at the outrage against The Last of Us 2, it is expected that Naughty Dog might introduce a DLC for the game with an alternate ending.

