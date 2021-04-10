The Last Of Us Remake In Works: Naughty Dog To Be Heading This Project

The Last Of Us has been one of the most successful games that has been released by Sony Computer Entertainment. The makers have already released the second part of the game, but reports claim that a new remake might be on the way. This has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention amongst gamers and thus we have managed to cover it right here. Read more to know about The Last of Us remake.

The Last Of Us Remake in developing stages

According to reports by Bloomberg, Sony is currently working on releasing a new remake for The Last Of Us. This new game is focused on being released for the new generation console PS5 and will bring in some graphical improvements and also the gameplay that was introduced with 2020 The Last of Us Part II. The same report claims that the remake of the game was initially kickstarted by Sony’s Visual Arts Service Group. The reason the game is not being developed by the same team is their demand to increase the budget for the remake.

This was not approved by Sony, and thus the project has now been given to the original series creator, Naughty Dog. but the Visual Arts team will still be assisting the Naughty Dog team to make the remake. Apart from this, the players have even asked about The Last Of Us remake release date. Unfortunately, there have been no announcements regarding The last Of Us remake release date.

The same report also throws some light on the issues faced by Sony’s Bend Studio, which is known for developing the popular game Days Gone. The Bend team had initially pitched to make a sequel for their open-world zombie game but was rejected. Instead of giving them a go for their remake, Sony appointed them to assist Naughty Dog on a multiplayer project and also a brand new Uncharted game. It is also rumoured that Bend's leadership was at risk of being fully absorbed into Naughty Dog’s team. This resulted in the teeming being withdrawn for those particular projects who are currently working on a new game of its own. Currently, there have been no reports or rumours of these games being released for the gamers anytime soon. Thus waiting in for Sony to announce anything related to the release dates is the only option the gamers have currently.

Promo Image Source: Naughty Dog Twitter