The Pokemon Company Confirmes That Pokemon Legends: Arceus Will Not Be An Open-world Game

Nintendo has now released some essential information about the release of this Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. They confirmed that the upcoming game will not be an open-world game. It is a bit shocking to hear that because all the previous rumpus around the game claimed that it will be an open-world game. The information was confirmed after The Pokemon Company spoke to Kotaku about this Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The latest Pokemon Legends announcement from the Japanese game developers has now been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus release date and game features. Here is all the information available on the internet about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Read more here -

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will not be an open-world game

Makers confirmed that their upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will be the main hub for surveying missions. The Pokemon Company even added that the players will start any mission from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region. Just like popular games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, users need to prepare for their next task by returning back to the village. Makers also added that they are looking forward to releasing more valuable information about the Hisui region in the coming future. The leak also suggests that Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay will be a bit similar to the gameplay seen in Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise. It is because the game has a significant area that the players can explore but they still have to return to a home base to kickstart any mission.

More about Nintendo

Apart from this, Nintendo has just expanded its game roster by releasing a brand new multiplayer game called Pokemon Unite. Makers had first given out everything official about the Pokemon Presents presentation on June 24 2020 and finally released the game on July 21, 2021. Nintendo has released the game only for Nintendo Switch by July and later expanded its player base by releasing the game for Android and iOS in 73 countries. No more details have been released about any other games from Nintendo. But several industry experts suggest more details are supposed to be announced soon. So keep an eye out for any updates on Nintendo’s official social media handles.