The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Could Get New DLC Inspired By Upcoming Netflix 'Witcher' Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been one of the most popular releases that are based on The Witcher series of fantasy novels. The makers have now been working on releasing a new The Witcher 3 update for its next-generation console users. This is because the game has not been updated on the new consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This update was confirmed by CD Projekt Red on the game’s official Twitter handle. Because of this, the users have been trying to search about The Witcher 3 update. To help out these players here is some information about the upcoming update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update confirmed

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

The makers have confirmed that their The Witcher 3 update will bring in a new DLC that is going to be inspired by the new Witcher show on Netflix. This ser4eis was announced at the Witchercon and since then the fans have been certainly going crazy over this Netflix series. Because of this, the makers decided to release some new DLC in their The Witcher 3 update that is planned to release soon. Not much information has been released by the makers about this upcoming update. But the main updates could include the game’s graphics being improved for the 4K display options included in the next-generation consoles. While talking about the new DLC, Philipp Weber, acting lead quest designer at CD Projekt Red said that the players might be able to wear Geralt’s armour inspired by the Netflix series. This was said during the Witchercon live stream that was streamed on Friday.

That's all folks – the #WitcherCon is over! Thank you all for joining and celebrating the Witcher universe with us 🥰



And if you missed some parts of the stream, you can re-watch it on YouTube:



1st Stream: https://t.co/Ny2iZcgsdL

2nd Stream: https://t.co/PhTPplGoEa pic.twitter.com/YGi8PZupIn — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 10, 2021

Before this stream, the makers had confirmed the release of this update in September 2020. At that time, the makers had confirmed that they will bring in a range of visual and technical improvements that will allow the use of features like ray tracing to make the loading time even shorter. These upgrades were certainly required when it came to making the game extremely efficient for next-generation consoles like the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this upcoming update. The best option for players to get to know more about the game is by following CD Projekt Red and the game’s social media handles.