Tom Clancy's XDefiant Announced At The Latest Live Event Organized By Ubisoft

Ubisoft has been working on releasing their new game for a long time now. A recent live stream was held by the developers that announced the release of Tom Clancy's XDefiant. This title is going to be free to play multiplayer game just like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Valorant. The game has been developed by Ubisoft San Francisco and it claims to deliver realistic gunplay with personalized classes, represented as fractions with special abilities. Because of this announcement, the entire gaming community has been trying to find some more information about this game. So here is all the information about the new addition to Tom Clancy’s game series. Read more about Tom Clancy's XDefiant.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant announced by Ubisoft

The new XDefiant game has been announced at the live event held by Ubisoft. The makers have released a small gameplay trailer for this title on their official Youtube page. The game's multiplayer will offer its players a 6v6 arena shooting combat experience. The players will also need to choose a particular class in the game including Echelon, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Wolves. All these classes have been taken from the other Tom Clancy games, like the Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon series. Initially, the rumours that had surfaced on the internet claimed that the game is going to be called Battlecat. But the makers have now confirmed the title of this game and are going to release a beta test version of the game on August 5. The players can register for this release through the game’s official website.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant release date has not been released yet. The announcement will take place after the makers have managed to fix all the bugs that will be pointed out in the testing version of the game. It is being launched for multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft claims to deliver a cross-play feature for the game. This means that the players can team up with friends using any platform. A cross-save feature should also be added to use multiple consoles to enjoy this latest Ubisoft title.