Total War Three Kingdoms System Requirements For A Glitch-free Gameplay

Total War Three Kingdoms from developer Creative Assembly and marketer SEGA Feral Interactive is known for its exciting setting. The game is a turn-based strategy game that involves real-time battles between ancient Chinese kingdoms. The player needs to control a faction from the total 12 factions of the Total War Three Kingdoms gameplay and eliminate other factions to become the ultimate ruler of ancient China. The players play as the faction leader and can command infantry and cavalry units in a battle.

For those interested in playing the game, check the Total War Three Kingdom system requirements that your PC needs to have to run this game-

For Windows devices, the recommended features are-

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or R9 Fury X 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional requirements: 6GB memory in case of using integrated GPU

Those who have Apple devices can play the game if their device fulfills the Total War Three Kingdoms pc requirements for mac OS-

macOS 10.14.4(64 bit only)

Processor: 2GHz Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB Nvidia 680MX, 2GB AMD R9 M290, 1.5GB Intel Iris Graphics 540 or advanced

Storage: 52 GB available space

The game is officially available on the following Mac devices

13" MacBook Pros released since 2016

15" MacBook Pros released on or after 2013 which supports minimum 2GB graphics card

21.5" iMacs released since 2017

27" iMacs released since Late 2012 which support minimum 2GB graphics card

27" iMac Pro models(released since 2017)

Hence, before you download this game, check if your mac device supports Total War Three Kingdoms pc requirements.

Linux device users can also play this battle game if their device has the following features-

OS: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit

Processor: 3.4GHz Intel Core i7-4770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4GB AMD RX 480(must come with Mesa 19.0.1.) or 4GB Nvidia GTX 970(418.56 or newer drivers)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes:

Must support Vulkan

AMD requires ​

GPU: AMD GCN 3rd Gen including R9 285, 380, 380X, Fury, Nano, and Fury X, Intel GPUs are not supported

So, even if you have a laptop, if your device fulfills these total war three kingdoms pc requirements, you can easily play the game.

Your device must come with a free space of a minimum of 60GB. The game is quite large as the total war three kingdoms size is 60 GB.

How to download this game?

The total war three kingdoms download link is available on the SEGA website and other sites like Steam and Epic Games. You have to click on the total war three kingdoms download link and wait till the game is downloaded. Always check the total war three kingdoms size before you start downloading after the download is complete. You can easily install it and play the game.