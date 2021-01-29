Twitch Streamer Yells At Baby In Live Stream, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Recently a shocking clip surfaced on Twitter, wherein a twitch streamer is seen yelling with rage on his infant son after his controller malfunctioned midway during a Madden NFL game. The streamer who initially was known by the name buckkerz, has received a lot of backlash on social media ever since the clip went viral. He is believed to have deleted all his videos from social media and has changed his name to imsorry123456. Find out what happened.

Twitch streamer yells at baby during live stream

In the viral clip, netizens can see that the streamer is playing a live game of Madden NFL, while holding his baby on his lap. However, midgame his controller malfunctions and causes him to fly off the handle. He then violently almost throws the baby on the nearby bean bag. When the baby begins to cry he yells out, “shut the f**k up.” This berating behaviour invited a lot of backlash online and Twitter users condemned the gamer for how he had treated the baby. Many called this child abuse.

This video is disturbing.



Twitch streamer breaks his controller and screams in his babies face over madden. Channel is currently still up and able to stream.



Person is an affiliate so Twitch has their address. It is up to them to call CPS to get them to check the household. pic.twitter.com/1TdIaSFA99 — William Bishop is 🦇💩🤪 (@TVGBadger) January 22, 2021

Madden streamer gets identified by netizens

Moments after his video went viral online, buckkerz reportedly deleted all his social media handles to stay away from the backlash. A Twitter user alleged that the man seen in the video was Edward Buck Watkins, a resident of South Boston, Virginia. According to a report in SportsKeeda, one thing that makes this situation very ironic is that on his Facebook page, the streamer had written, “Being a good father and husband is my main goal in life.” With dissent continuing to rise online, many users have also started petitioning to contact CPS in the hopes of preventing further mistreatment. Another controversy ensued recently after a clip of another streamer went viral, where she was seen berating a cancer patient.

i dont get why people like this ever become parents man, its already hard enough turning out as a decent human being in this day and age with 2 normal functioning parents let alone with an absolute man child like that — Lightningpantera (@ByorCore) January 22, 2021

The mother and this guy are divorced, apparently, so the kid has it even tougher. — William Bishop is 🦇💩🤪 (@TVGBadger) January 22, 2021

I'm glad other people see it as scary as I do. I grew up in a household where there was a lot of yelling at the top of your lungs. I hope this child doesn't have to grow up in an environment where this is normal. — William Bishop is 🦇💩🤪 (@TVGBadger) January 22, 2021

Bro $300 controller he needs to sell that crap immediately and buy a better recording software goddamn that shit is like 20fps

And why is he so mad at the kid, the kid probs chilling in a room and this guy decides to grab him for a livestream, man this guy deserves no kids. — IAMTHECRIMSONDEVIL (@IAMTHECALYPSK) January 24, 2021

Streamer makes fun of a girl with cancer

In the video clip, The YouTuber and streamer is seen chatting with random strangers on Omegle.com, which is a free online chat website, that allows people of socializing with others without having to register. Tessi, threatened the girl to keep her from posting the clip on the internet and claimed that her fans would never know that she had made fun of a cancer patient. However, the video went viral pretty quickly.

In the video Tessi is seen insulting the anonymous person constantly, calling her ‘fat;’, ‘ugly,’ ‘special needs person,’ and even worse. She sneeringly adds, “My lips cost more than you” and “at least I am not a wh**re. She then says, “at least I am not fu***ng poor.”

After about three minutes, Tessi admitted that she wouldn’t post the video because she would get cancelled. She then realizes that the anonymous girl was wearing a wig and demands the wig is taken off. Even after the girl suggested that she might have cancer, the influencer kept making fun of her, calling her “deformed” and “pathetic”. At the time of writing this story, it has not been confirmed if the girl really did have cancer.