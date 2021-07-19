Ubisoft New Event Could Introduce New Tom Clancy Title: Learn About Ubisoft's Live Event

Ubisoft is working on releasing new games and updates for their players recently. The latest speculation suggests that Ubisoft could announce a new Tom Clancy game for its players recently. This information was confirmed by a post shared on the game’s official Twitter handle. This has created a lot of chaos in the gaming community and the players have been trying to find some information related to this Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy game. To help out the players, here is all the information on the internet about Ubisoft rumours and leaks.

Ubisoft's upcoming Tom Clancy game

Tomorrow, things are going to get wild 🎉



Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 18, 2021

IGN also shared a post on their official Twitter about this upcoming Tom Clancy game. They even shared a small teaser of the gameplay. Rumours suggest that The DivisionL Battlecat could be this mystery game. Similar rumours have already surfaced on the internet since June. The game was supposed to be a mashup PvP release and a crossover between several Tom Clancy games, including The Division and Splinter Cell. More information is slated to be released today at 11 AM PT/8 PM CEST.

Ubisoft has set up a brand new event for this game and it might also bring in some new information about the updates for the ongoing games. No other information has been announced by the makers about this event. Keep an eye out for any updates on Ubisoft’s official social media handles. Some players have also been asking questions like How to watch Ubisoft’s new Tom Clancy game reveal? The makers have already released the link to watch the event live on their Youtube channel. Watch the event here.

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!



We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

Apart from this, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction release has also been pushed ahead for its release. This could be because of the problems created because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This was already expected after some leaks from the experts suggested that the upcoming game could be a combination of their successful titles like Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and The Division games. No official information has been released by the makers about their upcoming projects. Tune into the live Ubisoft event that is supposed to take place today.