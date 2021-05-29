Uncharted 4 For PC: The Final Entry In The Uncharted Series To Release On PC Soon

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be available for PC gamers who have never played an Uncharted game before, as well as Uncharted enthusiasts searching for a new experience. Although Sony could have started with the first Uncharted game for PC, they may have chosen to release the final instalment because porting a 14-year-old game (Drake's Fortune ) to PC would be far more difficult. Continue reading the article to know more about the Uncharted 4 Gameplay review for PC and the plans that the company has for PC gamers.

Uncharted 4 For PC

According to a presentation given to investors on Thursday, Sony Interactive Entertainment aims to release Uncharted 4 on PC. Horizon Zero Dawn, a console-exclusive title from Sony, will be released on PC in the summer of 2020. Death Stranding, which was a PS4 exclusive when it first came out in 2019, was released on PC last summer by 505 Games.

In addition, India is included as one of the new target markets for PlayStation's off-console expansion in Sony's presentation. India is the primary home of PC gamers, and this is effectively Sony's acknowledgement that it intends to focus on developing the market of PlayStation lovers within the PC category. Sony previously announced that the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port had a return on investment of over 250 per cent. The port is attracting new fans from all over the world, including those who don't usually play console games.

More PC releases are planned, according to the company, including Days Gone, which was released shortly after Sony stated it, and now Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The company also stated that a large number of PlayStation games will continue to be released on PC, with Uncharted 4 being the most recent.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the fourth main instalment in the Uncharted series, released in 2016. Nathan Drake, a seasoned adventurer and explorer, retires from fortune hunting (following the events of Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception after which he retires) with his wife Elena Fisher, a journalist, in order to live a normal life.

IMAGE: Naughty Dog