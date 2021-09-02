Uncharted Collection For PC Rumoured To Launch Soon; All We Know So Far About Sony's Plans

The gaming community has been filled with rumours about some Sony exclusives being released for PC versions. Initially, rumours about Death Stranding, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and now Uncharted Collection being released for PC has been going around for a long time. Recent updates about this confirm that a leaked Sony presentation specifically named Uncharted 4 is going to be released for PC. But, MySmartprice reported that the full Uncharted Collectio including all the 5 games of the series is going to be released for PC. This collection will also include the critically-acclaimed spin-off Uncharted Lost Legacy. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to find more information about the Uncharted Collection Release Date. Here is all the information available about the Uncharted Collection leaks.

Uncharted Collection to be released for PC

The information about Uncharted Collection for PC was leaked by a box-art released on ResetEra. IT confirmed that the Uncharted Collection is going to be listed on Steam and the Epic Games Store to be downloaded on PC. They suggest that Sony is supposed to make this announcement by next week around September 6th and 7th, 2021. This might just be the biggest release for the PC gamers because Naughty Dog’s Uncharted franchise is considered as one of the greatest PlayStation exclusives to be released by Sony. It is not shocking to see Sony release this game for more players. This is mostly because of the release of Microsoft’s Xbox game Pass that has been dominating the gaming subscription market for a long time now. Currently, Microsoft has been working on releasing a new set of games for September. Here is all the information available about Xbox and Playstation games.

More about Xbox and PlayStation

Microsoft releases a new set of games every week and comes up with exciting titles during the start of the month. They also release the latest titles like Starfield for the subscribers making it a must-have for all the gamers. Currently, they introduced, Craftopia, Final Fantasy 13, Signs of the Sojourner, Surgeon Simulator 2, Crown Trick and more to be released in September. But Sony has also confirmed the release of 3 new titles for their PlayStation Plus subscribers. They are going to bring in All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds for the gamers. No other information has been released about Xbox or PS. But, the community is expecting more updates about upcoming titles to be released next week.