Unusual Hilichurl Event Genshin Impact Guide: Find Out Hilichurl Location And More

Genshin Impact has been garnering massive popularity of late and this ascension can be attributed to the events that are held in the game. Since its release, Genshin Impact has released a variety of events where players can earn a lot of rewards and experience some new content. These events also help drive up player engagement. The latest event is the Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl event and the players wish to learn more about it.

Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl event

The Unusual Hilichurl even is live now and will extend till the 6th of June. During this event, Hoarders of Hilichurl, led by the Unusual Hilichurl are troubling the residents of Tevyat. It is up to the players to find the Unusual Hilichurl Location and defeat them to earn the rewards. Completing this quest will reward the players with Primogems and blueprints for the Serenitea Pot. Here’s how to complete the Unusual Hilichurl Event in Genshin Impact:

First, the players will have to deduce the Unusual Hilichurl location. This can be done by talking to many of the Hilichurl on the map.

The players will have to first click on the Hilichurl sighting in the event menu. This will highlight an area on the world map and the players will have to investigate there by talking to other Hilichurl. All Hilichurl are not friendly, some might attack the players right away. Others will ask the players to complete some tasks in exchange for information. The tasks may include fetching food or defeating enemies

There’s another catch to this, to decipher what the Hilichurl is saying, the players will have to take the help of the manual and decode the language through that.

Once the players know when and where the Hilichurl is going to show up, they can go to that place and fast forward the time until the Hilichurl shows up.

The Unusual Hilichurl can be detected easily as it is the only one that has got some jewelry on.

Now the players will have to defeat Hilichurl. The Unusual Hilichurl has a bit more HP than normal Hilichurl but doesn’t have any devastating powers. Players can take the Hilichurl down easily, they should only be prepared for the other Hilichurl too as the Unusual Hilichurl has the ability to call for backup.

Completing this quest will unlock the Lost Hilichurl event for the users. The players will also be eligible for Hilichurl rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Blueprints for Serenitea Pot. They will also receive other Hilichurl rewards such as embroidered curtains and a lantern-lit stage.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT