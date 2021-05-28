Upcoming PS5 Games: Here Is A List Of The Best Upcoming PS5 Games

Playstation 5 has been in the market for some time now, but still, all the players haven’t been able to get their hands on it. Due to the low production of the console many players haven’t even got the chance to purchase the new next-gen console for themselves. But the world of PS5 keeps on moving and the developers are readying up next-gen games for the latest console. Many players wish to learn about the upcoming PS5 games.

Upcoming PS5 Games

Playstation 5 has already had many released, such as Assassins Creed Valhalla, Cold War, Spiderman – Miles Morales and many more. The work doesn’t stop here, in order to progress completely from the PS4 to the PS5 many more games are yet to arrive. Some of the best upcoming PS5 games will help the players make the switch or the upgrade. Check out the list of the best upcoming PS5 games below:

Deathloop – September 14th, 2021

Stray – October 2021

Ghostwire: Tokyo – October 2021

Back 4 Blood – October 12th, 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade – June 10th, 2021

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – June 11th, 2021

Life is Strange: True Colors – September 10th, 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – August 21st, 2021

Little Devil Inside – July 2021

Playstation Plus Games for June 2021

Playstation Plus is a subscription that players of the PS4 and PS5 can opt for. This subscription allows the players to play online with their friends and also provides a series of offers and discounts on games. PS Plus members also get a couple of free games every month. The June series of games will include Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and Operation: Tango. These games will be available to download for free throughout the month of June.

Playstation 5 Restock Update

Players have been waiting for the PS5 restock since day 1. The reason for the PS5s being out of stock is not just because of the production cuts due to the pandemic. Scalpers have plagued the market of the PS5s, and they are trying to get hands-on these consoles before the fans that are actually going to play it. Sony is making all the efforts they can to stop these scalpers from making purchases, but they can only do so much. Every place that puts the PS5 on their website gets sold out within minutes, many players are not being able to reach the payment page either. Players will just have to be patient until Sony decides to push in more stock.

