Valkyrae Net Worth: Here's An Estimate Of How Much Money The Streamer Makes

Streaming has become one of the most popular career options after seeing a drastic rise in the number of streamers. So here is all the information that could answer all your doubts about Valkyrae net worth.

How much is Valkyare worth?

It is not an easy task to know the net worth of an online creator as not much information has been posted about their earnings online. But it is certainly easy to estimate that she might be bringing in over a million dollars a year. According to Dexerto, Valkyrie managed to bring in over $150,000 every month just with the help of her YouTube videos. It is also estimated that Valkyrae could bring in around $2 million in a year if all the sources of income have been included. She also has managed to bring in a number of advertising deals under her name that certainly increase her total net worth. Brands like HyperX and gaming chair brand, Mavix have successfully managed to sign Valkyrae advertising partners.

With the help of her streams, she manages to give a huge amount of publicity to the products she has endorsed. Apart from this, the streamer has also taken a step into the music industry since March 2021. The streamer has managed to release a cover of a song with two of her friends including Natsumiii and Lilypichu. Before that, she was also seen in a music video for the popular rapper and singer, Machine Gun Kelly. She also receives a huge amount of donations from her viewers in the form of superchats. Valkyrae happens to be one of the most popular female streamers present in the gaming community. This has been backed by the statistics and the number of views she managed to gather with her work.

Apart from that, Valkyrae is also a known member of the 100 Thieves. She is included in the group as a content creator and streamer. She is paid a salary to represent the brand and usually appears in the org-branded content and models their apparel drops a lot of times too. As of April 2021, it has been confirmed that she had gotten equity in the org and became a co-owner of the brand. Thus it is certainly difficult to have a proper estimate of her exact net worth but an estimation certainly reveals she easily brings in over $2 million per annum.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

