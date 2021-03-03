Valorant 2.04 Update: Check Out The Latest Valorant Patch Notes 2.04

Valorant is one of the up-and-coming games in the FPS Multiplayer gaming sphere. This game has adapted the shooting mechanics from the traditional games and has made it better by adding its own improvements. Valorant constantly develops its game in order to provide new content and keep the players satisfied. The game also puts out patches to fix the bugs and issues that have been hindering the smooth functioning of the game. Many players want to learn more about Valorant Patch Notes 2.04.

Valorant Patch Notes 2.04

The Valorant 2.04 patch notes are out, and the players can check them out here to learn more about the latest update. The latest Valorant Update 2.04 brings a new agent to the game, Agent Astra. Along with the new agent, there are some mode updates, competitive updates, quality of life updates, and bug fixes in the latest Valorant update. Check out the complete Valorant 2.04 Patch Notes below:

You know Act II brings Astra and a new Battlepass. Patch Notes 2.04 lays out the rest, including extensive Competitive matchmaking updates and more Agent VO to help with call outs.



See them here: https://t.co/n7eqaz2Z9f pic.twitter.com/mFA4Z1ZvZo — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2021

AGENT UPDATES

Agent Astra goes live

MODES UPDATES

Escalation

Bind Teleporter exit doors are now permanently jammed open

Bind’s pickrate is again evenly weighted

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

This patch marks the start of Competitive Episode 2: Act 2!

Placements have changed for the start of an Act. Now, if the players have already placed this Episode, then their rank will no longer be lowered at the start of an Act

If the players were of Radiant or Immortal rank, they will keep their position on the leaderboard, but their Rank Rating(RR) will be reduced by 90% and all Radiant players will be bumped down to Immortal because they will need to again prove that they are the best of the best in the new Act

Achieving Radiant now requires both being in the top 500 players in the player’s region, as well as having a minimum amount of RR

The players must finish their placement game to display on the Leaderboard again for the new Act

Players are only required to play 1 placement match to display their rank

Their RR (and potentially rank) may change based on how they perform in their placement game, but the maximum change will be based solely on that game

Players who have not previously placed in Competitive this Episode will still need to play 5 placement games to earn their initial rank

Radiant will be more challenging to earn. Players must achieve a certain level of RR before being able to ascend to Radiant. This is adjusted per region based on rank population size and RR distribution.

Regional requirements for Radiant cut off:

LATAM & KR: 100 RR

BR: 200 Rank Rating

NA & APAC: 300 RR

EU: 400 RR

The web leaderboard will be disabled briefly for maintenance at the start of this patch, expect it to be re-enabled within 24–48 hours

After this patch, the total amount of average RR per win/loss will be reduced by 5

During this patch, the demotion logic for players will be changed to start at 70RR(Previously 80RR).

Ranks will no longer be displayed in Agent select or in-game. Players will still be able to see ranks on the end of the game screen

Players can now queue with a wider group of friends and teammates if they are at the lower.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added Tactical Voice Over

In service of improving team coordination and information sharing, more context is added to some of the automated Agent VO lines that play during the round.

Agent lines like "Spike spotted" or “Enemies spotted” will also say a map “Super Region” afterwards. (e.g., “Spike spotted C” or “Enemies spotted B”).

Additionally, an option is added to place Tactical VO messaging into the Chat window

The toggle for this option is available under Accessibility options. With this enabled, when Tac VO lines are triggered, a Chat message will be sent relaying the information. The text lines are modified to best communicate who said what. For example, instead of Sova verbally saying “Enemy spotted B”, the chat message will read “Sova spotted an ENEMY in B”.

Tactical VO FAQ

Tactical VO will not be enabled in modes

Tactical VO can be disabled via toggle

Tactical VO being ducked by VOIP can be disabled via toggle

Tactical VO Chat messages can be enabled via toggle

Improved Client framerate by 3% on average for medium to high spec machines in 10-player games, by optimizing inventory management

BUG FIXES

Fixed jitteriness when using the ghost mode modifier in custom games—the character now moves more smoothly without constant movement corrections

Fixed an issue where casting Brimstone’s Sky Smoke right after picking up an Ultimate orb would result in ability charges lost, and smokes not deployed

Fixed a bug that caused the Custom game server dropdown to loop infinitely

Fixed parts of Reyna’s Soul Orb feedback triggering when assisting kills on non-players

Fixed Reyna’s Soul Orb timer not properly syncing with its actual duration

Fixed issues where teleporting into narrow areas created by Sage’s wall with Omen’s Shrouded Step pushed him into a wall

Fixed ult active indicators not working for Killjoy, Cypher, Brimstone, Sage, Breach, Jett and Viper

