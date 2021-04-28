Valorant Act 3 Patch Notes: Find Out All The New Content In Valorant Update 2.08 Here

Valorant is one of the up-and-coming games in the FPS Multiplayer gaming sphere. This game has adapted the shooting mechanics from the traditional games and has made it better by adding its own improvements. Valorant constantly develops its game in order to provide new content and keep the players satisfied. The game also puts out patches to fix the bugs and issues that have been hindering the smooth functioning of the game. Many players want to learn more about Valorant Act 3 Patch Notes.

Patch 2.08 brings Act III. You get a Breeze-only Unrated queue (for two weeks), Coach slots for custom games, and HRTF updates.



Read the notes here: https://t.co/QQVtrt4LyP pic.twitter.com/fR3YNtqR2z — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2021

The latest Valorant Update 2.08 will see the arrival of Valorant Act 3. These patch notes for the Valorant update will help the players understand the number of changes made to the game. This new update brings some new Map Updates, Game system updates, Quality of life updates, and Social Updates. Check out the complete Valorant Patch Notes 2.08 below:

Map Updates

Breeze

Breeze will launch alongside a Breeze-only Unrated queue that will remain active for two weeks

Competitive Updates

Added a Breeze-only Unrated queue for those who want to grind the new map

Breeze will also be available in the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush,

and Escalation as well as Custom Games.

This queue will only be active for two weeks. During this two-week period, Breeze will not be available in the standard Unrated or Competitive queues. Following this period, the Breeze-only queue will be disabled and Breeze will then become available in the existing Unrated and Competitive queues.

Game System Updates

Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode Custom Games

Coach slots Current Functionality:

Coaches can spectate Tournament Mode games and are locked to observing the team chosen in the custom game lobby.

Coaches cannot use Map Pings, Team Chat, or Voice Chat in-game.

Coaches can use All Chat and Party Chat to allow for cases where they may need to communicate with a Tournament Moderator.

Coaches can pause a match in cases where that functionality is allowed to players.

Quality of Life

HRTF

We've heard the requests (and where they came from)! Weapon drop sounds have been added to HRTF.

Social Updates

Reporter Feedback has been added to the game

Those of you who make reports against disruptive players that get actioned on will now be notified.

Warnings are now enabled for first-offenders who need to be reminded of the in-game code of conduct. No excuses for bad behavior now!

Wild Rift players will now appear on the social panel

