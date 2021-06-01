Valorant Conquerors Championship Launched By Riot Games And NODWIN Gaming

The VALORANT Conquerors Championship, a qualifying competition for South Asian players, has been launched by Nodwin Gaming, South Asia's leading esports firm. As part of the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2021, the teams would qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. The winning team will advance to the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after competing in numerous sub-regional qualifications. How to register for Valorant Conquerors Championship? Continue reading the article to know all about this tournament, the Valorant Conquerors championship prize money, rewards and more.

Valorant Conquerors Championship

Each region will have a set number of spaces available, which will be filled by online registration. All of the teams who will advance to the playoffs round will compete in online qualifiers. The seeding for the grand finals will be determined by the playoff round. The winning team advances to the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, where they will compete against eligible Southeast Asian, Korean, and Japanese teams.

Welcome to the #VCT ! Players in South Asia will now have a pathway into VALORANT Champions: the end of year World Final for our sport. Top teams from the VALORANT Conquerors Championship will be able to qualify for the Asia Last Chance Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/9XkyEDkj1T — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 29, 2021

The VALORANT Conquerors Championship will begin accepting registrations on June 15th. Under the South Asian region, all teams will participate in several sub-regional qualifications for a prize fund of INR 25 Lacs (33,000 USD). The following is a list of the six sub-regions.

India

Pakistan and Afghanistan

Sri Lanka and the Maldives

Bangladesh

Wildcard Nepal & Bhutan

Because the Valorant esports scene in South Asia is quickly expanding, NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games are giving a direct way to the global esports circuit. The event strives to ensure that the South Asian region is properly represented in international events in the future. Mr. Akshat Rathee, who is the MD & Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, stated that this is a fantastic opportunity for South Asia's entire VALORANT ecology to rise to prominence. Given the diversity of the community and the amount of attention it has generated in the last year, a spot in the Last Chance Qualifier is well earned. NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games collaborated to create the VCT 2021, a ladder that connects South Asia to the worldwide VALORANT esports roadmap.

Further, on this matter, Mr. Sukamal Pegu, who is the Publishing Leader for Riot Games in India & South Asia, stated had that Riot Games has been listening to their South Asian fans and the growing demand for the region to be included in the VCT 2021 roadmap. This is the first step toward allowing the region to participate in esports. NODWIN Gaming's portfolio of esports events and support for VALORANT in the region has impressed the organisation, and they are confident in NODWIN's capacity to produce a world-class VALORANT event for their competitive players.

IMAGE: Riot Games