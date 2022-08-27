Valorant Episode 5 Act II Is Out: Check Battlepass, Exclusive Items And Other Details Here

Valorant Episode 5 Act II is now live and players have already downloaded the latest patch of the game. The patch comes with the new battlepass, Champions Tour 2022 and much more. Keep reading to know more about the new stuff in the Valorant Episode Act II.
What is new in the new Valorant Episode 5 Act II
Players can earn experience points to add free exclusive items like
- Champions 2022 Jett Diff Spray
- “Gamer” title
- 10 Radianite
- Champions 2022 NICE! Player Card
- “Potato” title
- 10 Radianite
- Champions 2022 Dad Hat Gun Buddy
New Skinline: Champions 2022 Collection
- The Champions-themed Phantom changes every five kills (max 25), and the butterfly knife has its own tricks too.
- Also from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 50% of net proceeds from the Champions 2022 Collection will go to participating teams.
Valorant Episode 5 Act II Battlepass
The new Episode 5 Act II battlepass includes the Immortalized Sheriff, Spike Showdown Player Card and Magic Hummingbird Gun Buddy. Those who purchase the Act II premium battle pass will earn some extra items such as Obsidian, Immortalized Vandal, Hehehehehe Spray or the Kitsune Mask Gun Buddy.
Valorant patch notes 5.04
- Added the ability to select a custom crosshair colour.
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope.
- On the drop-down menu for colour, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of the desired colour.
- If a non-Hex code is entered, the crosshair will revert to the previous colour.
- Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines.
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length
- Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.
- The left slider is for the horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.
- Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings.
- When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile.
- Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15.
- Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations.