Valorant Episode 5 Act II Is Out: Check Battlepass, Exclusive Items And Other Details Here

Valorant Episode 5 Act II is now live and players have already downloaded the latest patch of the game. The patch comes with the new battlepass, Champions Tour 2022 and much more. Keep reading to know more about the new stuff in the Valorant Episode Act II.

What is new in the new Valorant Episode 5 Act II

Players can earn experience points to add free exclusive items like

Champions 2022 Jett Diff Spray

“Gamer” title

10 Radianite

Champions 2022 NICE! Player Card

“Potato” title

10 Radianite

Champions 2022 Dad Hat Gun Buddy

New Skinline: Champions 2022 Collection

The Champions-themed Phantom changes every five kills (max 25), and the butterfly knife has its own tricks too.

Also from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 50% of net proceeds from the Champions 2022 Collection will go to participating teams.

Valorant Episode 5 Act II Battlepass

The new Episode 5 Act II battlepass includes the Immortalized Sheriff, Spike Showdown Player Card and Magic Hummingbird Gun Buddy. Those who purchase the Act II premium battle pass will earn some extra items such as Obsidian, Immortalized Vandal, Hehehehehe Spray or the Kitsune Mask Gun Buddy.

Valorant patch notes 5.04