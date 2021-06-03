Valorant Give Back Bundle: Vote For Valorant Skins From 2nd To The 7th Of June

Player involvement is crucial in games, and games often provide incentives so that the involvement keeps ongoing. These incentives are provided through events, challenges, new content, bundles, free goodies, and more. Valorant has recently provided the players with a whole new bundle called the Give Back Bundle. Players wish to learn more about the Valorant Give Back Bundle.

Valorant Give Back Bundle

Valorant has come up with a new and innovative way to involve the players and to give back to society. Their Give Back Bundle has few stages that the players need to participate in. The first stage is the voting stage, players will have to vote for which skins they desire from the 2nd to the 7th of June to come back to the game. The Valorant Vote Skin winners will be announced on the 16th of June. From the 22nd of June to the 8th of July players can purchase the bundle which was the highest voted. 50% of the proceedings from weapons skins purchase and 100% of the proceedings from accessories purchase will be going towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

Valorant Night Market

The Valorant Night Market has made its way back into the game. Through the Night Market, the players can exchange their old skins for discounted new ones. The players draw on slots and from those slots they are provided with one of the six Premium or Deluxe weapons skins. Players can either purchase this weapon skin at a discounted price or bet on getting a better skin on another slot. The Valorant Night Market would not provide discounts on entire bundles, just single skins.

Valorant Escalation

Valorant Escalation is one of the most played game modes. Escalation is a limited-time game mode. In this game mode, the players have to kill and race the opposition through a cycle of different weapons and abilities, advancing together as a team through 12 Escalation levels. The first team to finish level 12, or the furthest along in 10 minutes, wins the Escalation.

This is a team mode, but each player is expected to play a certain role to complete each level. In addition to helping their team earn the points needed to complete each level, the players also must also get at least 1 kill with each weapon/ability to progress themselves, even if their team is already on a higher Escalation level. Players can stand to gain 800 XP for each completed match, add an extra 200 XP when they pull off a win. Check out the new Valorant Gun Game Rules:

5v5 game mode

12 Escalation levels (each level has a specific weapon or ability)

First team to 12, or furthest along in 10 minutes, wins

Team together must earn 7 points on a level to advance to the next level

A kill on the current level earns 1 point

A kill on a previous level earns .5 points

Each player has an individual weapon level they’re working to complete

You’ll have to earn at least 1 kill on a weapon to unlock the next weapon level

The team can still advance Escalation levels if you’re on an older weapon level

Games run for about 7–9 minutes

No Agent-specific abilities based on character select choice, only the standard abilities that all players will see throughout the match (see Loadout section below)

Fast respawns (invulnerable for first 5 seconds)

IMAGE: PLAYVALORANT TWITTER