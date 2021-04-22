Valorant Leaks Reveal A New Tropical-themed Map, Breeze: Have A Look

Valorant is a popular action shooting game that is players by thousands of players all over the globe. These players have recently been trying to find some of the latest Valorant leaks and are certainly extremely curious about it. So to help them out, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. If you have been wondering about the latest Valorant leaks, here is all you need to know about it.

Valorant leaks reveal a new map gameplay

Valorant has become one of the most popular action RPGs in the world and players love to be updated about new things related to the game. But, this time Valorant leaks reveal a new map with a beautiful tropical beach setting. The entire video showcases key insights into how playing on the map would look like including the balance of long-range zones as well as tight hallways. The map is full of objects that can be used to cut players off and catch enemies by surprise.

When it comes to gaining the high ground advantage, the leaked Valorant new map video doesn’t look to be any shortage of elevated best for stalking the opponents. However, right after the video was leaked, a new map was teased on the official VALORANT Twitter account in which one gets a brief look at the various points of the map. Each image showed off areas with the tag “Visit Breeze ”. Meaning that the map might get named Breeze and it will be the first map introduced in 2021 since the last revelation of the Icebox back in October 2020.

There is no specified time period of when this addition could take place or when Riot plans to officially release the trailer, however, such a leak may put some pressure on the developers. Riot has been teasing the addition of the holiday destination for some time now with a short clip on April 20 showing a beach, and items in the latest battle pass hinting at tropical-themed content to come, so it is not long when the map rolls out.

Promo Image ~ Valorant Twitter