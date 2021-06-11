Valorant New Agent Reveal: Valorant Agent 16 Revealed During New Summer Game Fest

Valorant is one of the up-and-coming games in the FPS Multiplayer gaming sphere. This game has adapted the shooting mechanics from the traditional games and has made it better by adding its own improvements. Valorant constantly develops their game in order to provide new content and keep the players satisfied. The game also puts out patches to fix the bugs and issues that have been hindering the smooth functioning of the game. A new Valorant Agent has been added to the game and the Players are curious about the Valorant New Agent.

Valorant New Agent

The Summer Games Fest live event has gone by and the users got to see a lot of teaser clips from games. One of the games that were teasing content was Valorant. Valorant played a short 2-3 second video during this live stream and teased an upcoming agent for Episode 3. In the video, the players were able to see an unfinished robot hanging in a room and the focus was on the robot’s head which had a light flicker towards the end. The players are confused whether the robot is the latest Valorant agent or the latest agent that has built the robot. Most Valorant abilities revolve around magical elements, so it will be cool to see how the game will involve robots in the mix.

This new robot has been assumed to be Valorant Agent 16 that featured during the new Summer Game Fest. Players still do not know when the Valorant Agent 16 will be added to the game, but most speculations lead to Episode 3. The New Summer Game Fest was held on the 10th of June and the players got to see clips and teasers from so many blockbuster games. Valorant is one of the up-and-coming games from this lot and is just celebrating its first anniversary in the gaming industry. Players will just have to wait and watch to see what Valorant has in store for them.

Valorant Give Back Bundle

Valorant has come up with a new and innovative way to involve the players and to give back to society. Their Give Back Bundle has few stages that the players need to participate in. The first stage is the voting stage, players will have to vote for which skins they desire from the 2nd to the 7th of June to come back to the game. The Valorant Vote Skin winners will be announced on the 16th of June. From the 22nd of June to the 8th of July players can purchase the bundle which was the highest voted. 50% of the proceedings from weapons skins purchase and 100% of the proceedings from accessories purchase will be going towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

IMAGE: PLAYVALORANT TWITTER