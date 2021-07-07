Valorant New Bundle Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Valorant Ruination Skins Revealed

An upcoming collaboration between Valorant and League of Legends has unbolted new Valorant ruination skins in the Valorant ruination bundle. According to a Valorant data miner, the game is about to get a new Ruination skin bundle, which will be based on the characters of League of Legends. Is it also speculated that the release of this bundle will be the same as an upcoming event in League called 'Sentinels of the Light' which is expected to arrive July 8, 2021. Keep reading to know more about the Valorant new bundle.

Valorant Ruination Skins revealed ahead of launch

As stated earlier, a data miner who goes by the name ValorLeaks has revealed the upcoming Valorant Ruination bundle through a tweet. He also adds that the bundle might be launched alongside the 'Sentinels of the Light' event on League of Legends on July 8, 2021. Currently, the bundle is known to bring a Guardian and a new Viego's sword. However, there are no official details available yet. The Sentinels of the Light event is not only coming to League and Valorant, it will also come to Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra.

Ready for the Ruination?



The #VALORANT Sentinels of Light crossover with League of Legends is set to launch with a new skin bundle 🔥https://t.co/mKW6nWtlQJ pic.twitter.com/a7mlISOXOC — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) July 4, 2021

As stated, Guardian is said to be a part of the upcoming Valorant Ruination skin bundle. However, a Valorant new bundle always comes with other items such as rifles, pistols, melee weapons, and an SMG and shotgun. Considering the magnitude of the upcoming event, Riot might release a variety of weapons as well. There might be a new Vandal skin coming for Valorant as well, as reports of the skin being teased on the new mobile VR website have surfaced recently.

Valorant New Patch Notes to launch today, July 7, 2021

Valorant has also announced that the first patch after Episode 3 will be launched today. Since it is the first patch after the big update, it might be regarding smoother gameplay and bug fixing. However, fans are expecting a new buff along with the Valorant new patch notes. The patch notes will be revealed once the patch is launched according to region-based time. Stay tuned for more updates.

IMAGE: VALORINTEL TWITTER