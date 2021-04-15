Valorant New Skins: The Silvanus Skin Bundle Has Been Leaked; Check It Out

Valorant is one of the top multiplayer shooter games that many players enjoy. Like all the other popular games, Valorant has also included a bunch of cosmetics in the gameplay system and the players can attempt to unlock them through the battle pass or purchase them through the store. Like all games, Valorant has also been a victim of leaks and data mining. The most recent exploits have led the players to believe that a new Silvanus Skin bundle is to arrive in the game. Many players want to learn more about Valorant new skins leaks.

Valorant New Skins: Silvanus Bundle

The Valorant new Bundle has been leaked and is allegedly called Silvanus. This is a weapons skin bundle and has an amalgam of dark and light blue tints. The design also includes a house in the forest. Leakers believe that these skins can be bought by the player individually for 1,275 VP each and 4,270 VP for the Bundle when it comes out. Check out the weapons that the Valorant Silvanus Bundle include:

Vandal

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Stinger

#VALORANT Store Update 4/14/21



SILVANUS Collection price - 4,270 VP pic.twitter.com/LQFvdX5M6i — Valorant Item Shop (@ValorantITMSHOP) April 14, 2021

Valorant Escalation

Valorant Escalation is the latest game mode added in the new update. Escalation is a limited-time game mode. In this game mode, the players have to kill and race the opposition through a cycle of different weapons and abilities, advancing together as a team through 12 Escalation levels. The first team to finish level 12, or the furthest along in 10 minutes, wins the Escalation.

This is a team mode, but each player is expected to play a certain role to complete each level. In addition to helping their team earn the points needed to complete each level, the players also must also get at least 1 kill with each weapon/ability to progress themselves, even if their team is already on a higher Escalation level. Players can stand to gain 800 XP for each completed match, add an extra 200 XP when they pull off a win. Check out the new Valorant Gun Game Rules:

5v5 game mode

12 Escalation levels (each level has a specific weapon or ability)

First team to 12, or furthest along in 10 minutes, wins

Team together must earn 7 points on a level to advance to the next level

A kill on the current level earns 1 point

A kill on a previous level earns .5 points

Each player has an individual weapon level they’re working to complete

You’ll have to earn at least 1 kill on a weapon to unlock the next weapon level

The team can still advance Escalation levels if you’re on an older weapon level

Games run for about 7–9 minutes

No Agent-specific abilities based on character select choice, only the standard abilities that all players will see throughout the match (see Loadout section below)

Fast respawns (invulnerable for first 5 seconds)

Promo Image Source: PlayVALORANT Twitter