Valorant Patch Notes For Update 2.05 That You Must Check Out

Valorant is back with its latest update of 2.05 which sees some changes made to just two of the agents, Sova and Astra. While the majority of content in this Valorant update was fixated on resolving bugs and game improvements in competitive and social fields. Read on to know the full patch notes on this update.

Valorant Patch Notes for Valorant 2.05 Update

Agent Updates

Sova Added unique keybinds to the options menu for flying up and down when using Owl Drone

Astra Added unique keybinds to the options menu for flying up and down in Astral Form



Competitive Changes

The Career Act Rank tab now has a toggle that allows you to choose to enable or disable your Act Rank The default is on, but if you don’t want to flex your skills, you can always turn it off

The Match History tab now allows you to filter your matches per mode We know sometimes you just want to look at your Competitive matches

Players will receive a small rank rating penalty for dodging Competitive games.

Tuned Radiant Rank Rating gains and losses to be more consistent with Immortal rank rating behaviour Custom Games layout and visuals have been updated



Social Changes

Improved AFK Detection

Updated Penalties for AFK offences

This includes warnings, queue restrictions, XP denial, Competitive queue bans, and game bans

Updated Penalties for chat-based offences

This includes warnings, chat restrictions, Competitive queue restrictions, and game bans

A reminder that zero-tolerance offences will result in game bans automatically

BUGS