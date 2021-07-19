Valve Steam Deck India price & release date: All we know so far about handheld gaming PC

Valve has launched a new handheld gaming device called Steam Deck. As the name suggests, the device will enable players to access all the games in their Steam library with top-notch performance. The device will offer PC-level gaming with the ability to run the latest AAA games and titles as well. While the Valve Steam Deck was announced on July 15, 2021, it will be available in December this year for selected regions across the world including the US, UK, European Union, and Canada. However, the Steam Deck release date in India has not been revealed yet. Keep reading to know more about specifications, price, and other details.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021.



Valve Steam Deck: PC Gaming in a handheld console

Valve says that the device offers portable PC-level gaming. Talking about the specifications, the device will be available in three different models or storage options: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The latter two are shipped with an NVMe SSD, and the former is shipped with an eMMC. To power up the portable PC gaming experience, Valve has developed a custom APU along with AMD. The accelerated processing unit used in Valve Steam Deck is a combination of both CPU and GPU, which is a combination of AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2. For perspective, the Zen 2 architecture is used by AMD on 3000 series processors and comes with four cores and eight threads. A 16GB LPDDR5 RAM is standard across all storage models, which run on SteamOS 3.0.

The device looks like a futuristic gadget along with all the keys, joysticks, shoulder triggers, and touch-sensitive trackpads. On the front, the Valve Steam Deck features a 7" LCD touchscreen, which a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Additionally, the screen is clocked at 60Hz and can shine as bright as 400 nits, which is brighter than some modern-day laptops. The device is capable of features like Steam Chat, Notifications, Remote Play and Cloud Save. Other than that, the Steam Deck also has a USB-C port, 3.5mm combo port, dual microphones, stereo speakers and a 40Whr battery. The device will also support a dock, which will enhance the connectivity.

Valve Steam Deck price in India

As stated earlier, there are three models of the Valve Steam Deck. Since the device is not available in India yet, the Valve Steam Deck India Price is also not available. However, one can always convert prices for reference. The 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at $399, $529, and $649 respectively. When converted, the Indian price stands at Rs. 29,700, Rs. 39,400 and Rs. 48,400. The handheld gaming device promises decent performance and will compete with Nintendo Switch OLED, which is another notable handheld gaming device. While it will be available in selected regions initially, the device will also be available to other markets in future. Stay tuned for an update regarding the Steam Deck release date in India.