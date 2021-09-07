Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Early Access Set To Kickstart On September 7

Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is one of the most awaited Battle Royale games scheduled to be released later this year. The makers have just released a new set of information about its players and have confirmed that the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Early Access wil start on September 7. This information has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the game. Here is all the information available about this supernatural Battle royale game. Read more to know about Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Early Access starts on September 7

The Battle Royale erosion of the game is set in Vampire: The Masquerade universe. The main attraction point of the feature includes using supernatural powers, weapons and other items added in the game. It also needs the players to conceal their identities as vampires using a practice called the Masquerade The game has been developed and published by Sharkmob and it was planned to release in Q3/Q4 2021. The game will be available to buy on Steam and the makers have also refreshed the system requirements of the game. The initial requirements demanded a lot more from the users when compared to the current set of requirements listed on Steam. This is mostly because the latest update has managed to reduce the size of this game drastically. But still, the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements need to be followed for the game to run seamlessly.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt system requirements

Minimum:

The PC will need to have a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-7400/AMD Ryzen 1300X or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 580 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: HDD

Recommended: