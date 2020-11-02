Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Release Date, Playable Clans And System Requirements

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is set to hit the stores very soon. The game is the direct sequel to the franchise. It is set in 21st century Seattle during Christmas time. The game is an action role-playing game that revolves around the story of Vampires and humans. Fans have been wondering about the Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date

The original release date for the game was set for March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed. No new release date for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has been set. A window for release has been mentioned though and this early 2021.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines clans

Get to know all the playable clans of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 below:

Thinblood: Every player in the game starts as a Thinblood. Thinbloods are a type of clan that hasn’t reached their maximum potential yet. This clan does not live for too long and has strange and interesting powers. The player can turn into a bat or use telekinetic powers

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended list of requirements to run Vampire: Masquerade Bloodlines 2:

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

RAM: 4GB

HDD: 40GB

GPU: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 T

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

DirectX: 10

Screen Resolution: 720p

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 40GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

DirectX: 11

Screen Resolution: 1080p

Network: Broadband Internet connection

