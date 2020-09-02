VCRUNTIME140_1.DLL Valorant Game Error: What Is It And How To Fix It?

Riot Games recently released a new update titled 1.07 which has raised some concerns for gamers. Like other online games, Valorant also runs into some problems after an update, as seen previously with games like Fortnite and Fall Guys. However, these issues are soon fixed which seems to be the case for Valorant. Read below to know about the Valorant VCRUNTIME_140.dll issue and know how to fix it.

Valorant VCRUNTIME_140.dll issue

After downloading and installing the latest update, Valorant players started complaining that they were unable to launch the game altogether. Users were given the error message of - 'The program can't start because VCRUNTIME_140.dll is missing from your computer. Try reinstalling the program to fix this problem'. It can be assumed that while building the recent update patch, Riot Games did not include a Windows Dynamic Link Library (DLL) which is a prerequisite to run the game on Windows.

The VCRUNTIME_140.dll error in Valorant has been caused by a missing or a corrupt data file which is a runtime library for Microsoft Visual Studio C++. While the issue has been spotted by the latest update, users can simply fix the issue by replacing the DLL file and the game shall start working again. Valorant's official Twitter account shared that they were aware of the VCRUNTIME error which they're looking into. But for the time being, they provided a link to Microsoft's support page from where users can easily download a replacement file and fix the issue. Check it out below:

We're aware of the "VCRUNTIME140_1.dll missing" error affecting some of you after deploying Patch 1.07. A fix is on the way! In the meantime, you can work around the issue by downloading the appropriate runtime from Microsoft here: https://t.co/AFoafxSI4P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2020

VCRUNTIME_140.dll error can be simply resolved by downloading a new file of the Visual Studio Package. It is a commonly used file that can be downloaded either from Microsoft's support page or other websites that offer the DLL files. But, users who are not used to replacing system files are recommended to not do so. If a user downloads an incorrect replacement file and installs it, it can lead to system imbalances and lead to much deeper issues. However, if the system file is replaced successfully, the game should start working normally. Whereas, if the file is not replaced correctly, users will have to wait for the game developer company to fix it.

