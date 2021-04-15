Vikkstar Warzone Settings: What Are The Settings Used By Vikkstar In COD: Warzone?

Vikram "Vik" Singh Barn, also known as Vikkstar123 or simply Vikkstar, is a YouTuber and Internet celebrity from the United Kingdom. He is a member and co-founder of the Sidemen, a British YouTube group. Many players want to know his keybindings, display and audio settings in the game. Read on to know the best Vikkstar Warzone loadout and settings.
Vikkstar Warzone Settings
- Vikkstar CONTROLLER SETTINGS (MNK)
- Use - F
- Jump/Stand/Mantle - Space Bar
- Crouch/Slide - Left Ctrl
- Prone - C
- Change Stance/Slide - Not Bound
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim - Left Shift
- Reload - R
- Weapon Mount - E
- Alternate Fire - Not Bound
- Melee/Finishing Move - B
- Use Lethal Equipment - G
- Use Tactical Equipment - Mouse Button 4
- Use Field Upgrade - X
- Use Armor Plate - 4
- MOUSE SETTINGS
- DPI - 800
- Polling Rate - 1000Hz
- Mouse Sensitivity - 11.30
- Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier - 1.00
- ADS Mouse Sensitivity - Relative
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.00
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.00
- ADS Sens. Transition Timing - Gradual
- Monitor Distance Coefficient - 1.33
- Invert Mouse Look - Disabled
- Mouse Acceleration - 0.00
- Mouse Filtering - 0.00
- Mouse Smoothing - Disabled
- VIDEO SETTINGS
- DISPLAY
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Screen Refresh Rate - 240
- Display Resolution - 1920x1080
- Render Resolution - 100
- Aspect Ratio - Automatic
- Sync Every Frame (V-Sync) - Disabled
- Custom Framerate Limit - Custom
- Display Gamma - 2.2 (sRGB)
- DETAILS & TEXTURES
- Texture Resolution - Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic - Normal
- Particle Quality - High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays - Enabled
- Tessellation - Disabled
- SHADOW & LIGHTING
- Shadow Map Resolution - Normal
- Cache Spot Shadows - Disabled
- Cache Sun Shadows - Disabled
- Particle Lighting - Low
- DirectX Raytracing - Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion - Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection - Disabled
- POST PROCESSING EFFECTS
- Anti-Aliasing - SMAA 1X
- Depth of Field - Disabled
- Filmic Strength - 0.00
- World Motion Blur - Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur - Disabled
- Film Grain - 0.00
- BEHAVIOR SETTINGS
- Slide Behavior - Tap
- Crouch Behavior - Toggle
- Prone Behavior - Toggle
- Automatic Airborne Mantle - Disabled
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior - Toggle
- Automatic Sprint - Disabled
- Parachute Auto-Deploy - Enabled
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch - Enabled
- Switch Weapon Minimum Delay - 80.00
- Weapon Switch Wrap-Around - Enabled
- Weapon Mount Activation - Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit - Enabled
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay - 100.00
- Aim Down Sight Behavior - Hold
- Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid Behavior - Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim Keybind
- Equipment Behavior - Hold
- Vehicle Camera Recenter - Enabled
- Armour Plate Behavior - Apply One
- Vikkstar AUDIO SETTINGS
- Audio MixBoost High
- Master Volume8.88
- Music Volume100.00
- Dialogue Volume20.56
- Effects Volume100.00
- Juggernaut MusicEnabled
- Hit Marker Sound EffectsClassic
Image Source: Activision