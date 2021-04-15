Vikkstar Warzone Settings: What Are The Settings Used By Vikkstar In COD: Warzone?

Vikram "Vik" Singh Barn, also known as Vikkstar123 or simply Vikkstar, is a YouTuber and Internet celebrity from the United Kingdom. He is a member and co-founder of the Sidemen, a British YouTube group. Many players want to know his keybindings, display and audio settings in the game. Read on to know the best Vikkstar Warzone loadout and settings.

Vikkstar Warzone Settings

Vikkstar CONTROLLER SETTINGS (MNK) Use - F Jump/Stand/Mantle - Space Bar Crouch/Slide - Left Ctrl Prone - C Change Stance/Slide - Not Bound Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim - Left Shift Reload - R Weapon Mount - E Alternate Fire - Not Bound Melee/Finishing Move - B Use Lethal Equipment - G Use Tactical Equipment - Mouse Button 4 Use Field Upgrade - X Use Armor Plate - 4

MOUSE SETTINGS DPI - 800 Polling Rate - 1000Hz Mouse Sensitivity - 11.30 Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier - 1.00 ADS Mouse Sensitivity - Relative ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.00 ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.00 ADS Sens. Transition Timing - Gradual Monitor Distance Coefficient - 1.33 Invert Mouse Look - Disabled Mouse Acceleration - 0.00 Mouse Filtering - 0.00 Mouse Smoothing - Disabled

VIDEO SETTINGS DISPLAY Display Mode - Fullscreen Screen Refresh Rate - 240 Display Resolution - 1920x1080 Render Resolution - 100 Aspect Ratio - Automatic Sync Every Frame (V-Sync) - Disabled Custom Framerate Limit - Custom Display Gamma - 2.2 (sRGB) DETAILS & TEXTURES Texture Resolution - Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic - Normal Particle Quality - High Bullet Impacts & Sprays - Enabled Tessellation - Disabled SHADOW & LIGHTING Shadow Map Resolution - Normal Cache Spot Shadows - Disabled Cache Sun Shadows - Disabled Particle Lighting - Low DirectX Raytracing - Disabled Ambient Occlusion - Disabled Screen Space Reflection - Disabled POST PROCESSING EFFECTS Anti-Aliasing - SMAA 1X Depth of Field - Disabled Filmic Strength - 0.00 World Motion Blur - Disabled Weapon Motion Blur - Disabled Film Grain - 0.00

BEHAVIOR SETTINGS Slide Behavior - Tap Crouch Behavior - Toggle Prone Behavior - Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle - Disabled Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior - Toggle Automatic Sprint - Disabled Parachute Auto-Deploy - Enabled Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch - Enabled Switch Weapon Minimum Delay - 80.00 Weapon Switch Wrap-Around - Enabled Weapon Mount Activation - Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind Weapon Mount Movement Exit - Enabled Weapon Mount Exit Delay - 100.00 Aim Down Sight Behavior - Hold Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid Behavior - Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim Keybind Equipment Behavior - Hold Vehicle Camera Recenter - Enabled Armour Plate Behavior - Apply One

Vikkstar AUDIO SETTINGS Audio MixBoost High Master Volume8.88 Music Volume100.00 Dialogue Volume20.56 Effects Volume100.00 Juggernaut MusicEnabled Hit Marker Sound EffectsClassic



Image Source: Activision