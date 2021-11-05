Virizion Pokemon Go: How To Catch, Raid Guide, Counters And Weakness

Pokémon GO Virizion is a legendary Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3417, 192 attacks, 229 defences and 209 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Virizion weakness is Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Psychic-type moves. Virizion is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Virizion best moveset is Quick Attack and Leaf Blade (12.77 DPS).

Since Verizion is a raid boss, the Pokemon has access to two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, which are quick attack, Zen Headbutt, Lead Blade, Close Combat and Stone Edge. In addition, if the Verizion that a trainer is fighting has Stone Edge as a move, it is advisable to focus on Psychic-type such as Hoopa. Attacks such as Brave Bird, Sky Attack, Hurricane, Aerial Ace, Air Slash and Wing Attack might prove to be useful in a fight against Verizion.

How to catch Virizion Pokemon Go

To catch Virizion in Pokemon Go, a player will first need to defeat the legendary Pokemon in a 5-star Raid Battle. The trainers who are successful in defeating the Pokemon will get Premier balls as a reward, which can then be used to catch Virizion. According to the current timeline of the game, Virizion will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from November 5 to November 16, 2021. To defeat Virizion, a trainer needs to carefully select their team, so as to counter Virizion moves and deal maximum damage possible.

Virizion Pokemon Go weakness

Being a dual Grass/Fighting-type, Virizion is weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. Additionally, the Pokemon is doubly weak against flying-type pokemons. While facing Verizion in 5-Star raids, try and pick Pokemons from the types mentioned above. While preparing for a battle against Verizion, trainers must avoid selecting Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock and Water-type Pokemons as Verizion deals heavy damage to them. Currently, Shiny Verizion is also available in Pokemon Go. which has made its appearance in the game after more than a year. To encounter a Shiny Verizion, a player shall battle as many 5-Star Raid battles as possible.

Image: POKEMON.COM