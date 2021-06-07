Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown PS4: Checkout The List Of Characters Here

With the monthly free games that have been released on a regular basis, the Playstation Network has managed to keep a number of their players happy. These PS Plus games will be provided to all PS Plus subscribers at no additional cost. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and Star Wars: Squadrons will be released in June 2021. Continue reading the article to know about Virtua Fighter 5 PS4.

Virtua Fighter 5 Characters

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is the fifth instalment in the Virtua Fighter video game series, which was released in 2006. Although the game is ancient, it has the feel of a classic fighting game. This game is also quite modest, taking up to 12 GB of available space on your system. The game has garnered positive feedback from both players and critics. Virtua Fighter holds a special place in Sega's history. Many members of the development team may recall playing the original 3D fighting game in arcades about 30 years ago, according to Seiji Aoki (Creative Director of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown). It's been a staple of the genre for decades, thanks to its strategic depth, balanced combat, and realistic martial arts action.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown characters are - Akira Yuki, Pai Chan, Lau Chan, Wolf Hawkfield, Jeffry McWild, Kage-Maru, Sarah Bryant, Jacky Bryant, Dural, Shun Di, Lion Rafale, Aoi Umenokoji, Lei-Fei, Vanessa Lewis, Brad Burns, Goh Hinogami, Eileen, El Blaze, Taka-Arashi, Jean Kujo. Along with the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now editions of the game, the new Legendary Pack (DLC) for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was also published on June 1st. The Main Game + Legendary Pack costs $29.99.

In terms of the soundtracks, there will be fresh background music for each stage in the game. Players who purchase the new Legendary Pack (DLC) that comes with Virtua Fighter will be able to listen to a selection of classic and never-before-released background tracks throughout the whole Virtua Fighter audio experience. Redesigned Tournaments and round-robin style League Matches, as well as private rooms that can hold up to 16 players and a fully new room UI that increases player communication, are among the enhancements offered to the competitive community.

IMAGE: Sega