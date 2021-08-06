Voice Of Cards And The Isle Dragon Roars: PlayStation Accidentally Leaks New Game

A recent leak from the Twitter account "PSN Releases," confirms that Sony is currently working on releasing a brand new game for PS4 users. This page has some kind of access to the back end of the PSN store and it confirmed that a game called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was uploaded to the PS4 PSN in Asia under the id CUSA27401. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious about this upcoming PlayStation 4 title. Here is all the information about this new Sony PlayStation 4 game. Read more to know about this Sony release.

PS4 new game, Voice of Cards and The Isle Dragon Roars listed by mistake

The speculations around this game suggest the Japanese tech giants have joined hands with the developers of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. A report from Comicbook.com also confirms that Square Enix had trademarked both Voice of Cards and The Isle Dragon Roars. This was a clear indication of the release of this new game. But this community did not get to know about it until this PSN listing surfaced on the internet. There are also rumours that this might not be the real name of the game and it could be a codename or a placeholder or simply a working title for the developers. Currency, PlayStation and Square Enix both, have not released anything about this game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.

More about Sony

Apart from this, Sony has currently been working on releasing a new set of games for their PSN in August month. This time they have introduced Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants Vs Zombies and the Tennis World Tour. The games are currently live on the PSN servers to be downloaded for free. Keep in mind that these games will be available for free only for a limited time. Every month Sony releases 3-4 new games for its players by replacing the previous month’s games. The platform also allows you to simply add the game to your library without downloading it. Making it available to play for free in the future. Apart from this, the makers might just release a popular title like NBA or FIFA for September because of their upcoming titles.