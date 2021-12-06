Walmart Gamer Drop locations, date: Check more details about the event

Walmart has announced a new in-store event called Gamer Drop. The event will be coming to selected Walmart stores on December 11, 2021. Walmart has promised to provide deals and discounts on the latest video games and consoles. Since the Gamer Drop will only be available in selected Walmart stores, interested buyers will have to head on to Walmart's official website to check the availability.

The stores that are a part of the Walmart Gamer drop event are reflecting an event time of 10:30 AM to 07:00 PM local time. During the event, various games such as Super Mario Bros U, NFL 22, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 will be available at discounts. Additionally, buyers can also find exclusive deals on gaming accessories of popular consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Swtich. These accessories include SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card, PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset, Xbox Wireless Controller, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair and more.

Walmart Gamer Drop locations

As mentioned earlier, Walmart Gamer Drop will not be available at every store. Hence, those who wish to buy video games and other exclusive gear will have to search for an eligible store in the locality. To do so, one shall head over to Walmart's official website and scroll down to find a black text field, with the text "Go" on the right side of it. There, one will have to enter their correct City, State or Zipcode (as mentioned on the website) and then click on Go. Once the area code is entered, the website will show a list of eligible stores with their names and address, along with the opening and closing times. The interface will also show the total number of stores available and have a shortcut for navigating to the store via Google Map.

Walmart website is also offering quite a few offers on video games and other accessories. One of the latest gaming titles, NBA 2K22 is currently priced at $39.82, down from the original price of $69.99. Another very popular title, FIFA 22 is currently available for $49.88, down from the original price of $69.99. Walmart also has other video games for all PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Sxbox Series X and Xbox Series One consoles.